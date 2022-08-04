Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Transition to Fall With These Wardrobe Essentials
3
Brighten Your Summer with July's New Fitness Gear
4
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing
5
Win a Summer Adventure Pack Worth Over $2,000

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today’s Best Deals: Discounted Jabra Earbuds, Theraguns Are on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of earbuds, air purifier, and massage gun

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

PowerBlock Pro 50 Adjustable Dumbbells
POWERBLOCK
SAVE NOW

$509 $400 (21% OFF)

One of the best adjustable dumbbell sets in the game, PowerBlock offers a sturdy rubber handle and a range of 2.5 to 50 pounds per hand. Plus you can save a whopping $109 off the set right now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS

Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds
Jabra
SAVE NOW

$120 $90 (25% OFF)

Thanks to their affordable price and excellent noise cancellation, the Jabra Elite 4 are one of the best earbuds you can buy for running and working out. And you can get them now for less than $100.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING EARBUDS

Coway Airmega 150
Coway
SAVE NOW

$190 $137 (28% OFF)

While effectiveness is an important factor in choosing an air purifier, having one that's nice to look at doesn't hurt either. And this model from Coway — available in white, pink and sage green — definitely does both.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $499 (17% OFF)

If you're in the market for a recovery tool, then a big name brand like Therabody is the way to go. We tested the Theragun Pro against the Hyperice 2 Pro and the Theragun was the winner thanks to its user-friendly button, ergonomic handle and customizable speed.

READ OUR REVIEW OF HYPERICE VS THERAGUN

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$190 $152 (20% OFF)

One of the best gym shoes you can buy, the Adidas Ultraboost 22s can easily go from a casual hangout to everyday workout. And right now, you can enjoy a 20% discount in a few of the brand's colorways.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss