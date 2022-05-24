Not all headphones can take a beating. If you have a pair that isn’t sweatproof, there’s a good chance they’ll die on you if halfway through a run or workout. And if they don’t fit your ears, well, they’re probably not going to stay in, either.

Sport headphones add a new dimension to your workout. They’re light, comfortable and designed to stay securely in your ears during high-intensity intervals. So if you often find yourself lifting weights, running on the roads or trails or doing a total body workout, it’s time to swap out your basic buds for a pair that goes the extra mile.

What to Look for

Fit: The most important thing when it comes to wireless earbuds is fit. Because if they don't fit in your ears super securely, it won't matter how good they sound or what other speaker features they have — you won't be able to wear them while you exercise. Most of today's wireless earbuds that are designed for working out have special earhooks or earwings (the latter of which grip the inside of your ears rather than the outside), so they stay in your ears better.

Sweat resistance: You can technically workout with any wireless earbuds, but if they don't have an IPX4 rating (or better) then there's a good chance your sweat will kill them very prematurely. The best wireless earbuds have a high IP rating — around IPX7 is the best — so they won't be affected by the excess sweat that are in your ears.

Sound quality: These are still wireless earbuds, after all, and sound quality is undoubtedly important. If you value higher-quality audio while you work out, the good news is that many high-end audio companies (such as Klipsch, Master & Dynamic and Apple) have released their own wireless earbuds that are primed for workouts. The catch is that you'll have to pay in the $250-to-$300 range to get them.

Special features: There are many other factors that you should consider before buying wireless earbuds. Apple's and Beats's wireless earbuds have special chips that allow them to work better with iPhones. Some wireless earbuds have premium features such as active noise-canceling and transparency modes, as well as support wireless charging. The most you're prepared to spend, the most features you'll generally get. But you can still get a solid pair of wireless earbuds for less than $100, even if they aren't as feature-packed.

Other Earbud/Headphone Guides