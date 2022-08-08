Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Transition to Fall With These Wardrobe Essentials
3
Brighten Your Summer with July's New Fitness Gear
4
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing
5
Win a Summer Adventure Pack Worth Over $2,000

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today’s Best Deals: An Always Pan Discount, a Deal on Your New Favorite Duffel & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
always pan, ipad mini, and brown duffel bag

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

This viral pan has swept the internet for its aesthetic colors and design as well as its excellent ceramic non-stick coating and the included accessories. Right now, you can score the Always Pan in the Heat (red) colorway for a rare $30 discount.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Davinci Miqro Vaporizer
Davinci
SAVE NOW

$99 $84 ($15 OFF W/ CODE DV15)

The Davinci Miqro made our list of the best weed vapes as the perfect option for lightweights. It's easy to clean, discreet and offers a pleasant vaping experience for those who don't partake regularly.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE DAVINCI MIQRO

Lands' End Waxed Canvas Travel Duffle Bag
Lands' End
SAVE NOW

$165 $115 (30% OFF W/ CODE WAVE)

A quality duffle bag can cost you hundreds of dollars. This waxed canvas bag from Lands' End is perfect for long- or short-term travels — and you can get it now for only $115 by applying the code WAVE at checkout.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUFFLE BAGS

Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi (2021 Model)
Apple
SAVE NOW

$500 $400 (20% OFF)

Available in three colors, the iPad Mini is a smaller alternative to the traditional full-size iPad — we're talking 8.3 inches and .65 pounds. And it's also more affordable now at $100 off.

HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT BUYING APPLE ON AMAZON

Wahl Aqua Blade Beard Trimmer
Wahl Clipper
SAVE NOW

$70 $51 (28% OFF)

While it didn't make our list of the best beard trimmers you can buy this year, this trimmer comes from the maker of our best overall pick, Wahl. With three interchangeable heads, it can easily tackle more than just your beard.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss