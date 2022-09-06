Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Ultraboost 22's on Sale, 20% Off at Parks Project & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of yellowstone fleece, adidas ultraboost and spark grill
Courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Jaybird
Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones
SHOP AT AMAZON

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS EARBUDS

Spark Grills
Spark Grill Prime Package
SAVE NOW

$1,199 $899 (25% OFF W/ CODE SPARK300)

One of the best all-in-one charcoal grills you can buy, this bad boy can handle everything from slow-roasted pork to pizza (and then some). And the Prime Package includes everything you need to get started.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Parks Project
Parks Project Yellowstone Geysers Trail Sherpa
SAVE NOW

$140 $112 (20% OFF W/ CODE ADVENTURE20)

Inspired by one of the most impressive and beautiful features of one of the US's greatest National Parks, this fleece is made from 100 percent recycled polyester and a portion of the sales go to protect the park's wildlife.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
SAVE NOW

$190 $134 (29% OFF)

The latest iteration of one of the best running shoes you can buy, the Adidas Ultraboost 22s are lightweight, durable, cushy and happen to be made with uppers crafted from 50 percent recycled polyester. and 50 percent Parley ocean plastic.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Apple
Apple AirPods Max
SAVE NOW

$549 $429 (22% OFF)

Apple's AirPods Max have returned to their lowest price ever on Amazon, so if you've been waiting for the moment to invest then now is your chance. Besides looking super sleek, the headphones offer excellent sound quality and noise cancellation and will pair easily with your Apple devices.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE APPLE VS SONY HEADPHONES

