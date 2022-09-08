Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Save on AirPods, Extra Markdowns at Taylor Stitch & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter

By Will Porter
alarm clock, thermos, and hoodie

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$249 $180 (28% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

Stanley
Stanley The Master Unbreakable Thermal Bottle - 44 fl. oz.
$72 $46 (36% OFF)

Whether you use it to store hot soup for your worksite lunch break, hot cocoa for fireside hangs or just some ice-cold water on a hot summer day, this unbreakable Stanley thermos won't let you down.

Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch The Fillmore Hoodie
$118 $62 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20)

Everyone needs at least one ultra-cozy pullover hoodie in their rotation, and this is one of the best. It's made from organic French terry, boasts a roomy three-panel hood and has a big kangaroo pouch. Ideal for lounging, but great for heading out for the day, hoodies don't get much better than this.

Apple
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
$529 $420 (21% OFF)

This is very nearly the lowest price we've ever seen on the most current model of Apple Watch, and it still comes with GPS, an impressive onboard array of sensors, convenient app access and everything else you'd come to expect.

Lenovo
Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock
$70 $35 (50% OFF)

One of the best smart alarm clocks around, this intelligent bedside assistant comes equipped with Alexa voice-controlled functionality, it auto-dims at night and even displays a bunch of other handy day-to-day info — like temperature and humidity.

