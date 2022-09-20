Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $400 Off RadPower Bikes, a Fjällräven Pack Is on Sale & More

By Will Porter
collage of electric bike backpack and expresso maker
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Breville
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
$750 $600 (20% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES UNDER $1,000

Fjallraven
Fjallraven Tree Kanken Backpack
$145 $95 (34% OFF)

One of the most popular backpacks of today, this take on the Fjallraven Kanken has the added bonus of being made from an innovative bio-based material, giving it a sustainability spin not found elsewhere.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Stick Vacuum
$600 $500 (17% OFF)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ THE COMPLETE DYSON BUYING GUIDE

Rad Power Bikes
Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike
$1,999 $1,599 (20% OFF)

With the ability to haul up to 275 pounds for 45+ miles per charge, the RadRover 6 Plus is one of the most capable e-bikes this brand has to offer and also happens to be the sixth generation of the bike that started it all.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC BIKES

Myes Apparel
Myles ACTive Knit Jogger
$98 $49 (50% OFF)

As comfy as sweat pants but with a stretchy, water-resistant twist, these athletic-fit joggers are sure to become your go-to bottoms all year long, whether you're lounging or heading out for the day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGERS

