Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Super73 E-Bikes on Sale, 20% Off Sitewide at Tanner Goods & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of electric bike tanner goods wallet and kitchen aid mixer
Gear Patrol

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Super73
Super73 Z1 Electric Bike
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $1,345 (10% OFF)

Made to cruise at speeds of up to 20 mph and with a 15+ mile range, Super73's Z1 is the perfect e-bike for tooling around the neighborhood, doing quick errand runs and/or hitting the boardwalk. And it doesn't hurt that it looks great, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC BIKES

Tanner Goods
Tanner Goods Utility Bifold Wallet
Courtesy
SAVE NOW

$125 $100 (20% OFF W/ CODE HELLOFALL)

Our favorite all-around bifold wallet, this offering from Tanner Goods is carefully crafted from top-grain leather that will age gorgeously over time and has enough space for all your cash and cards (and then some).

READ ABOUT THE BEST WALLETS

KitchenAid
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
SAVE NOW

$450 $300 (33% OFF)

One of the most useful, essential appliances any baker (and many cooks) could have in their kitchen, a stand mixer will make short work of everything from bread dough to sauces and everything in between.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Breville
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
SAVE NOW

$750 $600 (20% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES UNDER $1,000

Fjallraven
Fjallraven Tree Kanken Backpack
Courtesy
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

One of the most popular backpacks of today, this take on the Fjallraven Kanken has the added bonus of being made from an innovative bio-based material, giving it a sustainability spin not found elsewhere.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

