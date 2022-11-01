Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
Add $100 to Your Initial Deposit for Free
Deep Sentinel is the only system that provides actual, live guards to monitor your video footage around the clock. Use code GearPATROL50 to take 50% off your initial deposit.
$99 $75 (24% OFF)
One of the best yoga mats you can buy, this zero-waste mat is still cushy and supportive while also being remarkably lightweight and compact. For your daily practice, you can't go wrong with this fitness must-have.
READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS
$90 $62 (31% OFF)
This seat takes the convenience and portability of a traditional camping chair and gives it a major upgrade in the form of a rocker system that lets you sway yourself into comfort's loving arms even when you're 1,000 miles from home staring up at the stars.
READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP CHAIRS
$1,100 $900 (18% OFF)
One of the most convenient and easy-to-use espresso machines you can buy for your home (while still getting great coffee), the Barista Touch rarely goes on sale, making this a can't-miss deal for lovers of bean juice.
READ ABOUT THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES UNDER $1,000
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
The latest and greatest from the fitness tracking mavens at Fitbit, the Sense 2 is one of the most advanced health and wellness tech wearables on the planet. Along with a ton of exercise-focused features, it also has built-in GPS, sleep tracking and so much more.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SMARTWATCHES