Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
Up to 15% Off
Midland’s powerful new MXT575 MicroMobile® Two-Way Radio boasts 50 watts of broadcasting power and USB-C fast charging tech to easily charge peripherals. For a limited time, fans can use code GEARPATROL at checkout to take 15 percent off their purchase.
$160 $128 (20% OFF W/ CODE US2022)
Fellow's Stagg kettle might be one of the most iconic — and best — gooseneck kettles you can buy. It has precise temperature control, heats quickly and can maintain heat for up to an hour. Plus, it looks great on any countertop.
READ ABOUT THE BEST GOOSE NECK KETTLES
$650 $500 (23% OFF)
We firmly believe that grilling season can last all year long, especially if you have a quality grill like a Traeger. And at 572 square inches, this grill is spacious enough for family- or party-size grilling.
READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET SMOKERS AND GRILLS
$198 $158 (20% OFF)
Made with garment-dyed and -washed hemp, this jacket from Taylor Stitch has a unique softness, making it the best overall chore coat you can buy.
READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS FOR MEN
$200 $175 (13% OFF)
This sleek bong is not only shatter-resistant but also dishwasher safe. Plus, it has a magnetic lid that will keep your lighter in one place.
READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS