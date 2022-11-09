Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Are On Sale, Monos Luggage for 29% Off & More

collage of airpods, a magnetic knife block, and a suitcase

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Carry-On Pro
SAVE NOW

$300 $212 (29% OFF)

If you're traveling by plane this holiday season, a compact and durable carry-on is a must. This one from Monos has an easy-access front panel and a heavy duty handle for navigating a busy airport with ease.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CARRY-ON LUGGAGE

Apple
Apple AirPods Pro 2
SAVE NOW

$249 $234 (6% OFF)

That's right, the newly released AirPods Pro are already discounted. With better noise cancellation, superior sound quality and handy new features like being able to adjust volume on the buds themselves, this deal is worth the splurge.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Zwilling
Bamboo Magnetic Knife Block
SAVE NOW

$150 $48 (68% OFF)

Store your knives in this magnetic block and the blades will stay sharper longer, plus it's more hygienic. This bamboo block can hold up to nine knives easily.

READ ABOUT WHY MAGNETIC KNIFE BLOCKS ARE BETTER

Timberland
Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot
SAVE NOW

$210 $168 (20% OFF)

Timberland's classic boots are as famous for their style as they are for their durability, since being designed over 40 years ago. The boots are waterproof and sure to last a long time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Shark Stratos Cordless with Clean Sense IQ
SAVE NOW

$500 $400 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVE20)

This is the best vacuum you can buy for reaching under and around furniture, thanks to its unique hinge. It's also outfitted with a light for illuminating dark corners and an odor neutralizer leaving a fresh smell wherever you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VACUUMS

