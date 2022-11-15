Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Save Big on the Always Pan, Roofnest Rooftop Tents & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day

By Gear Patrol
collage of a rowing machine, bowflex weights, and a rooftop tent

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Roofnest Falcon 2 Rooftop Tent
SAVE NOW

$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)

Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROOFTOP TENTS

Our Place
Our Place Always Pan
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Bowflex
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
Courtesy
SAVE NOW

$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)

The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Flint and Tinder
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$298 $248 (17% OFF)

Huckberry's legendary, best-selling exclusive jacket, this water-resistant trucker is as classic and iconic as they come. And its flannel-lined interior makes it perfect for the colder weather that's going to start hitting us very soon.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

