The Best Denim Jackets for Men to Buy Now and Own Forever

From Levi's category-defining trucker to stunning selvedge options, these are the best everyday denim jackets.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

Both versatile and a good value, denim jackets are a workhorse garment. Born out of practicality and function, they’re ready for years of use, and they get better as the color fades and creases fray. As a light jacket, they can be thrown over a T-shirt or a Oxford button-down equally well, and in the cooler months, they can function as the perfect layer under your parka — especially if it's blanket- or fleece-lined.

What to Look for

Wash and Color

The designs of denim jackets are relatively similar, save for shape and pocket placement, but brands like to tweak theirs with unique washes and colors, putting out garments that range from worn and faded to incredibly saturated. Most weigh between 12 and 15 ounces, so take this range into account when picking yours. Anything over 15 is veering heavy — especially if it's 17 ounces, for example. Whether or not that's valuable, though, is up to the buyer. Some folks only wear denim jackets in late summer, fall and early spring, times that call for lighter outerwear.

Shape

Consider the shape, too, because no two jackets are exactly the same. Some take cues from vintage styles, while others embrace a more modern fit. There are plenty of "eras" for denim jackets, and they're all spear-headed by Levi's designs: the Type-I, Type-II and Type-III, with Type I being the oldest and Type III the most modern.

Materials (Stretch, Selvedge, etc.)

Stretch denim hangs differently than those that are made from all cotton, and those with an appreciation for vintage clothing (especially denim) will notice a difference almost immediately. If you want something that flexes and gives for commutes or more active jobs, give stretch a try.

Otherwise, go all-natural. All-natural denim jackets last longer (and look better over time). They're made from classic cotton (sometimes with a dash of hemp), and they're designed to wear like they used to:

That said, if your flavor of denim jacket leans more workwear/denimhead, give selvedge or raw denim a go. It's heftier and stands up to constant. Plus, you'll create its fade and final patterns as you wear it, whether by rubbing on the edge of the table or repeatedly bending at the knees.

How to Wear a Denim Jacket

There are a number of ways to wear a denim jacket. It's a lot more casual than a blazer, making it more like a chore coat than a sport coat. It's a versatile top layer I've worn over a sweater, an Oxford shirt (even with a tie, but only a knit one), a standard fare T-shirt and even a hoodie with chinos, textured dress pants and classic Army fatigues.

Having a hard time putting together good-looking outfits? Start here.

      How We Tested
      denim jackets
      Evan Malachosky

      Denim jackets have been a core part of my wardrobe, and the wardrobes of many other Gear Patrol staffers, since adolescence. The style hasn't changed much since its inception and most innovations have addressed material and comfortability, not aesthetics or other stylistic concerns.

      As such, denim jackets are easy to wear (and understand). The quality ones are well-known, and we've included them, but we also tested a number of newer designs, which embrace the chore coat shape or shed weight in order to wear like a lighter top layer. We've worn them with chinos and shorts, beneath peacoats and overcoats and on their own over tank tops to determine which were worth calling out for our audience.

      Best Overall Denim Jacket
      Levi's Trucker Jacket
      $63 AT LEVI

      • This is the jacket that defined the category
      • Lots of washes and colors available
      • Fair price and often on sale

      • Quality has diminished over time

      The first iteration of Levi's classic Trucker Jacket came in 1905, when the Type I Levi's Blouse debuted. The Type III celebrated its 50th birthday in 2017, signaling the style's successes (and several evolutions).

      Plenty of jackets on this list take cues from Levi's original cuts, but the original remains a must-buy — and, oftentimes, a bargain. It's also comfortable overtop a number of base layers, as proven through testing this jacket for much of my adolescence and adulthood.

      Best Upgrade Denim Jacket
      Lee 101 Rider Jacket
      $300 AT LEE

      • A serious upgrade
      • References an iconic earlier shape too
      • Mixes old and new

      • Pricy compared to Levi's

      The 101 Rider Jacket is to Lee what the Trucker Jacket is to Levi's. It's the brand's most popular style — and for good reason. Originally debuted in 1948, the style has changed a little since then, but this iteration mixes both new and old: zig-zag stitching across the front placket from the past and high-grade selvedge fabric from Japan's legendary Kurabo Mill from the present. It's more comfortable on and a better bet for longer term ownership.

      Best Affordable Denim Jacket
      Mango Medium Wash Denim Jacket
      $70 AT MANGO

      • Under $100

      • A little long in the body, which makes it look less like a trucker

      Mango's Medium Wash Pocketed Denim Jacket is made from organic cotton with less water (and by producing less waste). The result is an incredibly wearable jacket in a wash that pairs well with most outfits. Most folks might miss the two slant hip pockets, but this iteration, which doesn't have those, looks more streamlined. Plus, it's only $70 bucks. I found it to be both more comfortable and nicer-feeling than other cheap jackets by fast fashion brands — like H&M or Zara.

      Best Corduroy Collar Denim Jacket
      Tecovas Denim Trucker Jacket
      Courtesy
      $125 AT TECOVAS

      • Soft corduroy adds a Western/workwear touch
      • Darker wash works with more outfits

      • Cuffs are also lined with corduroy, which can make it hard to get your base layer on

      Yes, Tecovas makes boots, but they do Western wear at large: pants, hats, bags and, of course, denim jackets. This one is finished with a contrasting corduroy collar, antique brass buttons and adjustable back straps. Because of the collar, this option can be worn deeper into the colder months — with a sweater underneath, like me.

      Best Stretch Denim Jacket
      Todd Snyder Stretch Denim Jacket
      Courtesy
      Now 35% off
      $149 AT TODD SNYDER

      • Stretch lets you move around easier
      • The stretch is there but barely visible

      • The lighter wash is less versatile

      By now, Todd Snyder's tackled almost every corner of men's Americana style. As such, of course he did a denim jacket. His version is a washed, retro-tinged type made-in-the-US from selvedge denim spun on vintage Cone Mill looms. I rarely like stretch denim — it's a texture thing — but I found Todd Snyder's to be comfortable but not suffocating.

      Best Denim Work Jacket
      Rogue Territory Supply Jacket
      Courtesy
      $335 AT STAG PROVISIONS

      • Angled pockets give you extra space
      • Workwear silhouette flatters more body types

      • Doesn't layer as easily as a trucker

      Reminiscent of a classic chore coat, Rogue Territory's Supply Jacket is cut from 15.25oz pure indigo proprietary Japanese selvedge denim from the Nihon Menpu Mills. Sized for a slim fit, the unique buttoning and side pockets give on this option give it a handmade feel. I wear duck canvas chore coats for most of the fall, but this denim option helped me switch it up.

      Best Sustainable Denim Jacket
      PANGAIA Unisex Nettle Denim Jacket
      Courtesy
      $275 AT PANGAIA.COM

      • Made from nettle, a regenerative weed

      • Not as traditional-fitting

      Pangaia made this unisex denim jacket from a cotton alternative called nettle. They combine it with classic cotton and treat the garment with peppermint oil for anti-odor properties. For $275, you're investing in the one of the foremost material innovators. And you're getting a hell of a jacket. I can attest that the nettle feels no different than cotton denim.

      Read more about Pangaia's Nettle Denim Jacket here.

      Best Japanese Denim Jacket
      Mister Freedom Cowboy Jacket "Okinawa 301"
      Courtesy
      $420 AT MISTER FREEDOM

      • A faithful reproduction that gets better with time

      • A serious investment, even if it lasts forever

      LA-based brand Mister Freedom's Cowboy Jacket cut from "Okinawa 301" is a denim top made from a mix of sugarcane fiber and 100-percent. The blend's propriety to Toyo Enterprises, a Japanese company that resurrects classic American brands. Beyond making clothing of their own with their fabric, they outsource it, too. Made in the US, this option will only get better with age.

      Best Selvedge Denim Jacket
      Companion Denim Cone Denim Type III Jacket
      Courtesy
      $244 AT COMPANION DENIM

      • Selvedge denim molds to the wearer's unique frame

      • Slimmer fitting than others on this list

      Constructed from 14.75oz. Selvedge denim made from the last few feet of legendary White Oak Cone Denim, Companion Denim's Cone Denim Type III Jacket, aka the Tribute Jacket, pays homage to the now-closed mill. Using some of the final fabric available from it, they made a stylish, slim-fitting top with distinct, contrast stitching and a cognac leather patch. I, like all menswear fans, miss the mill — but it lives on through historically significant designs like this.

      J.Crew Denim Jacket
      Courtesy
      $80 AT J CREW

      Sure, you won't get the one-of-a-kind look with a jacket made by J.Crew, but there's nothing bad about the brand's denim jacket. Plus, it's almost always on sale. It fits fairly true to size and is made from 100 percent cotton. No elastane here, and I can appreciate that. (Even Todd Snyder's adding elastane to its jeans.) After many mall trips, I can confidently say this is the best one there — at least in a standalone store (outside of Levi's, of course).

      Madewell Classic Jean Jacket
      Courtesy
      Now 22% off
      $100 AT MADEWELL

      Madewell partnered with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming conditions around the world, meaning their jackets are made from materials manufactured in safer, more equitable settings. That alone is enough to pick this one over a similar one, but the jacket itself is durable, classic and cut in a flattering way. Plus, it's fairly affordable considering the quality.

      Alex Mill Work Jacket
      $195 AT ALEX MILL

      Alex Mill's light wash Work Jacket comes with four pockets, bar tacks for reinforcement, an internal pocket for your phone or wallet and polished hardware. The material itself is 100 percent non-stretch denim, which wears in and ages with wear. Again, I really like the chore coat shape more than I do a standard denim jacket, and this one fits the bill. For folks who feel similarly, this is an A+ pick.

      Taylor Stitch The Long Haul Jacket
      Courtesy
      $238 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

      Taylor Stitch makes its popular The Long Haul Jacket from several different materials. There's suede, Sashiko and denim, which this one is cut from. To be specific, it's 13-oz, 100 percent organic cotton denim. Rigid at first but designed to form to your body, it's finished with subtle details like a map of San Francisco printed on the interior pocket. I own several Taylor Stitch jackets, each a little different than the last, but this one is my favorite. It's a little tight at the armholes, though.

      RRL Indigo Denim Jacket
      Courtesy
      $298 AT RALPH LAUREN

      It's Ralph! More specifically, Ralph Lauren's RRL line, a Western-Americana referencing line the designer established in 1993. (It's named after his ranch in Colorado.) This Indigo Denim Jacket is made from 12.75oz Japanese denim, has been sanforized to minimize shrinkage and boasts double needle stitching at the seams. You'll see that up close when on, as well as the unique fade patterns.

      The Real McCoy's Lot. 001XXJ Denim Jacket
      Courtesy
      $420 AT STANDARD & STRANGE

      The Real McCoy's make reproductions of titular American styles. A favorite of vintage enthusiasts and quality lovers alike, their 14.5oz Lot. 001XXJ Denim Jackets are the real deal. They're near-perfect replicas of deadstock 1950's denim jackets made to last even longer. I, like many menswear fans, appreciate designs like this like museum-goers do art.

      Wrangler Denim Jacket
      Courtesy
      $59 AT WRANGLER.COM

      Falling in line with others made from one part cotton and another part something else, Wrangler opts for polyester. It makes the jacket lighter, stretchier and more breathable. Truthfully, it feels no different on, except maybe lighter. You won't sweat through it.

      Ginew Thunderbird Jacket
      $385 AT GINEWUSA.COM

      The United States' only Native-owned denim brand, Ginew makes jackets with true intent. This one features a base of Japanese Kurabo denim with custom stitching under the corduroy collar that mirrors Ginew's collaborative wool blanket with Dyani White Hawk, which was called “Facing East." The jacket starts off raw and stiff but the Thunderbird will emerge on your cuff as the color fades.

      Loyal Stricklin Wayman Jacket
      Courtesy
      $150 AT LOYAL STRICKLIN

      Part chore coat, part trucker, Loyal Stricklin's Wayman Jacket features two hidden internal pockets, two hand warmer pockets, and a flat-felled construction. Constructed from 140z Redline Indigo Selvedge Denim made by Vidalia Mills, this jacket furthers an American tradition.

      Dawson Denim Limited Edition Type II Jacket
      Courtesy
      $340 AT DAWSON DENIM

      New and limited to a run of just 30, Dawson Denim's Type II Jacket combines references to the past and features designed for today. The hidden internal Hunters pocket, for example, fit an iPad. Cut from DD018 180z Red Line Selvedge Denim, this iteration is heavyweight and will fade into several new hues with wear.

      Tellason Coverall Jacket
      Courtesy
      $240 AT TELLASON

      Tellason's Coverall Jacket is one of the most interesting to look at on this list. A complex pocket arrangement and a defined front placket pull the eye add interest, while the 16.5 oz selvedge denim impresses with its subtlety — until creases appear with wear.

      Taylor Stitch

