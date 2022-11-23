Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Powered by a Core i5-10400 (6-Cores, 12-Threads) processor, the Gaming Titan 5 can be used to play Triple-A games at even higher frame rates so you can hone and optimize your reaction speed. For a limited time, take five percent off all orders with code GEAR5.
With exact temperature control, an easy-to-use single button design and an amazing 10-year warranty, the Pax 3 is the best weed vape you can buy — and it's $75 off right now.
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.
Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.
Instead of feeling like a bulky rain boot, these duck boots essentially feel and function like a sneaker. They're lightweight and comfortable, while also offering great stability and traction.
