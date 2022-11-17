The Best Duck Boots for Men

Today's Top Stories
Don't Stress Over Messy Terrain. Traverse it in Duck Boots

Options from L.L. Bean (obviously), All-Weather, Sorel, and more.

By John Zientek and Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

When inclement weather roars in, you need to be ready — no matter whether it's torrential rain or a few feet of snow. Waterproof shell jackets are an obvious start, and water-repellent pants help more than you'd expect. The true lifesaver, however, is a pair of waterproof boots. But which ones? How do you choose between muck boots, those within the broader rain boot category, snow boots and, of course, duck boots?

The latter (duck boots) are arguably the most versatile. They're typically tall, finished with a seamless rubber bottom and waterproof throughout — and, more often than not, lined. That makes them right for rain and snow.

When Were Duck Boots Invented? By Who?

An avid outdoorsman named Leon Leonwood Bean designed the first pair of duck boots to protect his feet while hunting in Maine’s damp conditions — all the way back in 1911. With them, he launched his now-iconic brand, L.L. Bean. Ten years later, a crew of Arctic explorers trusted Bean's design in one the most extreme, remote locales in the world. Duck boots have spread beyond hunting though, and they come in different heights and with various linings.

Are Bean Boots the Same as Duck Boots?

Honestly, yes. It's just that L.L. Bean was first. The aforementioned Mr. Bean debuted his, which became colloquially known as Bean Boots (but were really called Maine Hunting Shoes), long before others, meaning he technically owned the space until competitors caught on.

What Are Duck Boots Good for?

Duck boots are ideal for braving adverse conditions. They’re waterproof and durable — some are even lined — and they can take on the worst of winter storms — or simple rain. It's best to find a pair that rise high enough to cover a pant leg if you wanted. They'll be the best at keep you warm and dry. Another core component is a rubber outsole. Never buy a duck boot without some type of tread. Sure, you could trudge through fluffy snow in them — think: snow shoes — but if you hit an icy sidewalk or a wet side street, you're sure to slip — and no one wants to slip.

The Best Duck Boots for Men

Plenty of brands make their own iterations, whether as a clear tribute to L.L. Bean's category-defining style or as a subtler spin-off. Shop our favorites below.

      Best Overall Duck Boot
      L.L. Bean 8" Bean Boots
      $159 AT LL BEAN

      • The original
      • Lots of different versions
      • Very warm
      • Real leather uppers
      • A steel shank for foot support

      • Folded tongue can make it hard to get on
      • Sizing is irregular

      The L.L. Bean Bean Boot is a category-defining classic. Although they haven't changed much since they originally launched, nowadays they come in several heights and with a few different added features. Made in Maine, these are the classic 8" iteration.

      There are many more you can choose from, though: Bean Boots with shearling liners, Gore-Tex membranes, plaid uppers, and so on and so forth. If you're new to the category, start here. Even if you're an establish duck boot wearer and have run the gauntlet of original brands, these are still nice to come back; they are the best after all.

      Best Upgrade Duck Boot
      All-Weather Duckboot
      $188 AT HUCKBERRY

      • Functions like a sneaker
      • Has a shock-absorbing midsole
      • High mud guard protects against splashes
      • Cushioned insole means all-day comfort

      • Doesn't rise as high as most boots
      • Speed hooks feel unnecessary

      Here's another hybrid from the outdoor gear experts at All-Weather. As the name suggests, this Duckboot can tackle any kind of terrain, whether it be mud or shallow water, or that you find on rainy, rocky walking paths or sludgy, snowy hikes. These, however, emphasize their sneaker-like qualities. They're lightweight, comfortable, and yet plenty capable.

      While most duck boots are a little wobbly — it's the nature of a heeled rubber outsole planted on a tall boot shaft — these give you better traction control and stability. Plus, running or briskly walking in these doesn't feel abnormal or really different at all from your usual hiking sneakers.

      Best Affordable Duck Boots
      Sorel Cheyanne Metro Lace Waterproof
      Courtesy
      Now 35% off
      $100 AT DSW

      • Will fit right in on city streets
      • Great on snowy sidewalks
      • Liner is super soft

      • Not the best in the rain
      • Could benefit from being taller
      • Long break-in period
      • Chafes your heel

      This boot has a waterproof leather upper, 100g insulation and a removable die-cut EVA footbed for comfortability. It's a city-oriented boot that'll hold its own in muddy, backwoods settings, too. The bottom's made from natural rubber and a molded tread pattern promises traction on snow but I found they weren't the best for ice or rain.

      Diemme Anatra Rubber and Suede Duck Boot
      Courtesy
      $400 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

      • Made in Italy
      • Suede uppers are waxed
      • Contrast laces add a cool touch

      • More expensive than others
      • Run a size large
      • Are more designer than durable

      Italian bootmaker Diemme offers a designer rendition of the traditional style. Sure, this version follows the same formula — rubber sole, high guard, lace-up suede or leather upper — but it's decidedly different: They're handmade in Italy at a storied atelier from luxe, waxed brown suede, with nappa lining.

      Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot
      Courtesy
      Now 50% off
      $60 AT DSW

      • Interesting colorway
      • Warm
      • You can pull them super tight
      • Sole is impressively grippy

      • A little wobbly in the ankles
      • Super thin sole
      • Quilted uppers folds down on itself
      • Fabric liner is pretty thin

      Sperry's most famous for its deck shoes, but the brand makes excellent rain boots, too. That's what they call this silhouette although it's definitely a duck boot. It checks all of the boxes: rubber outsole, a rubber guard around the toes and heels and a separate lace-up shaft. But this version opts for quilted nylon and a fabric liner over leather or suede.

      UGG Emmett Duck Boot
      $140 AT NORDSTROM

      • Pull tab on back for easy removal
      • Chunky sole helps keep you upright, even on wet floors

      • Boot itself is pretty big, which makes it hard to wear with some pants

      UGG's all-weather Emmett Duck Boot is truly weatherproof, which means you can wear these no matter whether it's raining, snowing or doing something in-between. They have a tall lace front, toe and heel guards, a hefty outsole and a membrane that keeps water out from inside the boot itself.

      LaCrosse Uplander Outdoor Boot
      $159 AT MOOSE JAW

      • 10 inches is plenty tall
      • Heavy-duty
      • Natural rubber sole lasts long

      • Limited sizes
      • Not insulated
      • Heel rubs

      Know Danner? Well, LaCrosse (who makes these boots) owns them. The brand was founded in 1897 in Wisconsin as a rubber manufacturer. By 1906, however, it had switched to footwear. It secured a military contract by 1941, and it's been making hard-wearing, heavy-duty boots (like these Uplander II 10" boots) ever since.

      You'll find these are super sturdy, but almost to a fault. They rub your heel at first and take a second to break in. But, once you have, these boots will take you anywhere you need to go — and get you there dry.

      Lands' End Insulated Flannel Lined Chelsea Duck Boots
      $120 AT LAND'S END

      • Pull tabs for easy removal
      • Easy to put on
      • Only $65 dollars
      • Lined with soft flannel

      • Materials feel less significant
      • Elastic gussets stretch out over time
      • Tread isn't top of the line

      Lands' End merges two iconic styles for their entry to this list, Chelsea and duck boots. The elasticated side gusset give way to a flannel-lined leather upper, which transitions into a durable rubber outsole. These will feel different from the most expensive pair on this list, for sure — they're only $60 bucks — but if you live somewhere where you might only be battling light rain, these will do the trick. And they're way easier to remove when wet than those with laces.

