Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: $5,000 Off a Massage Chair, AirPods Max for Just $350 & More

By Gear Patrol
sleep galleria massage chair

Ogawa Master Drive AI 2.0 Massage Chair
sleep galleria massage chair

$5,000 OFF

AI-driven based on biometrics, the Ogawa offers 26 programs, plus heat and air compression functions – in addition to three M.6 Gen Processors, M-Drive intensity controls and 4D Vario Motion Massage Rollers – to deliver full-body relief.

Apple AirPods Max
$549 $350 (36% OFF)

If you've been waiting to score a pair of AirPods Max for less, then now is your chance. At almost $200 off, these factory reconditioned headphones will look and feel brand new without the price tag.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THESE APPLE VS SONY HEADPHONES

Flint and Tinder
Flint and Tinder 365 Pant
$98 $83 (15% OFF)

Available in a whopping 13 colors and a variety of fits, Flint and Tinder's 365 Pants are some of the best travel pants you can buy. They'e stylish, comfortable and stretchy to boot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL PANTS FOR MEN

Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
$500 $350 (30% OFF)

This is one of lowest prices you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Fjallraven
Fjällräven Kanken Backpack
$120 $80 (33% OFF)

With the most iconic silhouette from the Swedish brand, it's rare that you can score one of these backpacks for less than $100.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

