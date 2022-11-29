Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
$5,000 OFF
AI-driven based on biometrics, the Ogawa offers 26 programs, plus heat and air compression functions – in addition to three M.6 Gen Processors, M-Drive intensity controls and 4D Vario Motion Massage Rollers – to deliver full-body relief.
$549 $350 (36% OFF)
If you've been waiting to score a pair of AirPods Max for less, then now is your chance. At almost $200 off, these factory reconditioned headphones will look and feel brand new without the price tag.
READ OUR REVIEW OF THESE APPLE VS SONY HEADPHONES
$98 $83 (15% OFF)
Available in a whopping 13 colors and a variety of fits, Flint and Tinder's 365 Pants are some of the best travel pants you can buy. They'e stylish, comfortable and stretchy to boot.
READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL PANTS FOR MEN
$500 $350 (30% OFF)
This is one of lowest prices you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON
$120 $80 (33% OFF)
With the most iconic silhouette from the Swedish brand, it's rare that you can score one of these backpacks for less than $100.
READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS