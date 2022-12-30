The Best Travel Pants for Your Next Trip

Any article of clothing that claims to be “perfect for travel” has an agenda. Like the word “natural” appearing on packaged food, a phrase like “travel-ready” is a vague and enticing smokescreen that can signify any number of qualities at the heart of which lies the question: What makes this thing better for wearing in places other than the place where I live?

Pose the inquiry to any given bag, apparel, tech or footwear brand, and the response might mention a tech-y fabric or maybe a modular feature (or nothing unique whatsoever). The riddle is particularly true of pants. What makes a good pair of travel pants? Is it comfort? Durability? The number of pockets? All those elements matter, yes, provided they add up to a blend of form and function that lets you step off a plane and onto all sorts of adventures. In their own ways, the following options each fit the bill.