Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: RefrigiWear Jackets on Sale, Whiskey Peaks at 35% Off & More

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

RefrigiWear ChillShield Jacket
25% Off

Designed for warmth without the bulk thanks to compact AirBlaze® insulation, this tough jacket features a water-repellant, wind-tight 150 Denier twill shell and sizing from S to 5XL.

Whiskey Peaks
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Glasses
$130 $84 (35% OFF)

If you're going to be sipping drams around the fire this holiday season, kick your experience up a notch with this Whiskey Peaks glassware set inspired by the peaks and valleys of our great nation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY DECANTERS

Lodge
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Bundle
Amazon
$106 $79 (25% OFF)

Whether you like baking bread, making omelets, cooking the perfect grilled cheese or some combination, you can do all of that and more with this set from Lodge — perhaps the best cast-iron brand in the business.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT LODGE

Jaybird
Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones
$150 $117 (22% OFF)

Our favorite pair of fitness-focused earbuds, these bad boys have a battery life that offers up to 24 hours of playtime, they come with ANC tech and they're sweatproof — what more could you want?

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS HEADPHONES

Roccbox
Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven
$499 $399 (20% OFF)

Pizza in your backyard, pizza at the campsite, pizza down by the beach — when you have a Roccbox, you can make perfect pies anywhere you wish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

