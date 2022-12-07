Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.
25% Off
Designed for warmth without the bulk thanks to compact AirBlaze® insulation, this tough jacket features a water-repellant, wind-tight 150 Denier twill shell and sizing from S to 5XL.
$130 $84 (35% OFF)
If you're going to be sipping drams around the fire this holiday season, kick your experience up a notch with this Whiskey Peaks glassware set inspired by the peaks and valleys of our great nation.
$106 $79 (25% OFF)
Whether you like baking bread, making omelets, cooking the perfect grilled cheese or some combination, you can do all of that and more with this set from Lodge — perhaps the best cast-iron brand in the business.
$150 $117 (22% OFF)
Our favorite pair of fitness-focused earbuds, these bad boys have a battery life that offers up to 24 hours of playtime, they come with ANC tech and they're sweatproof — what more could you want?
$499 $399 (20% OFF)
Pizza in your backyard, pizza at the campsite, pizza down by the beach — when you have a Roccbox, you can make perfect pies anywhere you wish.
