Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

The North Face Royal Arch Vest
40% off at Backcountry

Rugged, warm and water-resistant, this versatile layer is made of fully recycled materials. It features high-pile fleece, reinforced patches and a non-PFC DWR finish that laughs in the face of precipitation.

Layla
Layla Weighted Blanket
$199 $85 (57% OFF)

Once the gifts are all wrapped and under the tree, you're probably going to want to wind down, relax and chill. Well, that's made all the simpler with Layla's stress-reducing, cozy-warm weighted blanket.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Perfect for holiday hosting, this meat thermometer can give you an accurate temperature reading in literally one second — meaning you'll know the exact moment that roast is cooked all the way through.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PROFESSIONAL GRILLING ACCESSORIES

iRobot i415020 Roomba i4 (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
$400 $210 (48% OFF)

Vacuuming your own home is so passe. Why bother with the frustration when you could have this little robot do all the work for you? This one can even handle all the pet hair shedding off of Fido.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO ROOMBA ROBOT VACUUMS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Glasses
$130 $84 (35% OFF)

If you're going to be sipping drams around the fire this holiday season, kick your experience up a notch with this Whiskey Peaks glassware set inspired by the peaks and valleys of our great nation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY DECANTERS

