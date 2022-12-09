Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Exclusive Savings at Aether, $100 Off a Gozney Pizza Oven & More

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

AETHER Scott Parka
Exclusive 25% Off

AETHER's mega-sleek "'pinnacle of warmth' piece" features a windproof shell, waterproof Schoeller® detailing, 800-fill-power goose down and a detachable hood.

Roccbox
Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven
$499 $399 (20% OFF)

Pizza in your backyard, pizza at the campsite, pizza down by the beach — when you have a Roccbox, you can make perfect pies anywhere you wish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Traeger
Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill
$900 $700 (22% OFF)

Our pick for the best pellet grill of the year, this WiFi-enabled, tech-forward offering will take the guesswork out of your grilling game. It's also tough, gorgeous and will let you cook every cut to perfection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Breville
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
$750 $600 (20% OFF)

Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.

READ ABOUT OTHER BREVILLE ESPRESSO MACHINE MODELS

US Rubber Co.
US Rubber Co. Colchesters Hi Sneaker
$120 $60 (50% OFF)

Beating out the likes of Converse and P.F. Flyers, these are actually the original basketball shoe — or at least a faithful recreation you can only get at Huckberry.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CLASSIC SNEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

