Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
50% off
This responsibly sourced mid-layer features 800-fill ALLIED RDS-certified down and PrimaLoft Gold Active insulation for optimal heat retention and an abrasion-resistant, DWR-treated Pertex Quantum ripstop shell.
$109 $49 (55% OFF)
If you're in the market for a new robe, then you can't go wrong with one from Parachute. According to the brand, it sold a robe every 60 seconds during its Cyber Week sale.
$245 $196 (20% OFF)
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.
$70 $45 (36% OFF)
This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.
$174 $122 (30% OFF W/ CODE ELF30)
With a stainless steel case and a leather strap, this Timex watch is both classic and functional. It's water-resistant, includes a date window and gets power from your movement.
