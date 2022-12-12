Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Save at Backcountry, 55% Off a Best-Selling Robe & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day

By Gear Patrol
Teo ALLIED Down Jacket
50% off

This responsibly sourced mid-layer features 800-fill ALLIED RDS-certified down and PrimaLoft Gold Active insulation for optimal heat retention and an abrasion-resistant, DWR-treated Pertex Quantum ripstop shell.

Parachute Home Soft Rib Robe
$109 $49 (55% OFF)

If you're in the market for a new robe, then you can't go wrong with one from Parachute. According to the brand, it sold a robe every 60 seconds during its Cyber Week sale.

Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
$245 $196 (20% OFF)

This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.

Heimat Deck Hat
$70 $45 (36% OFF)

This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.

Timex Waterbury Traditional Automatic 42mm Leather Strap Watch
$174 $122 (30% OFF W/ CODE ELF30)

With a stainless steel case and a leather strap, this Timex watch is both classic and functional. It's water-resistant, includes a date window and gets power from your movement.

