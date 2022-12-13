Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
25% Off
High-potency CBD gummies (200 mg CBD/4 mg THC each) provide "full-body wellness" to help you shake off stress and discomfort, relax more and achieve better sleep.
$195 $146 (25% OFF)
Fellow's Stagg Kettle is considered the gold standard when it comes to an electric kettle that works well and looks good too, thanks to its iconic gooseneck design.
$298 $208 (30% OFF)
For those in-between weather days, this stretchy, water-resistant jacket from Relwen is just the thing. But don't let its lightness fool you — the down-alternative filling and dual closure will keep you warm when you need it most.
$129 $120 (8% OFF)
Perfect for holiday travel or a last-minute stocking stuffer, Apple's MagSafe charger is compact and allows you to charge two Apple devices at once.
$20 $16 (20% OFF W/ CODE SURPRISE20)
Bombas makes the best wool socks you can buy, thanks to its unique cushioning, arch support, seamless toe and merino wool blend. Trust us, you'll want to wear them all year long.
