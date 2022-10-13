The ideal travel charger for an iPhone user has to do a few simple things. First, it has to fully support MagSafe, so that wirelessly charges your iPhone (assuming it's an iPhone 12 or later) as fast as possible, at up to 15 watts. Second, it has to be able to wirelessly charge our other Apple devices, because we don't travel just with our iPhones. And third, it has to fold up nice and compact, so that it's easier to pack.

And there are really only two travel chargers that check those three boxes: Apple's MagSafe Duo ($129) and Mophie's 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe ($150).



Both of these travel chargers can wirelessly charge multiple devices, they fully support MagSafe, and they both fold up nicely. The kicker is: Apple sells both. So what's the difference? And which one is best?



Mophie's travel charger can charge more devices

Apple announced the MagSafe Duo alongside its iPhone 12 lineup — the first to support MagSafe — in fall 2020. It was subsequently released that December. Tucker Bowe Released in early 2022, Mophie’s 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe is an obvious competitor to the MagSafe Duo. It’s an Apple exclusive so you can only buy from Apple (or Zagg, Mophie’s parent company). Tucker Bowe

The most obvious difference between Apple's and Mophie's travel chargers is the number of devices that they can charge. The MagSafe Duo can only charge two devices at a time, an iPhone and an Apple Watch or the new AirPods Pro; Mophie's travel charger, meanwhile, can charge three. It has an extra Qi wireless charger specifically fitted for AirPods (so long as their case supports wireless charging).

Unfortunately, neither of these travel chargers has an extra ports for a wired charging connection (in case you wanted to charge a device the traditional non-wireless way). Also, neither can fast charge an Apple Watch (Series 7 or later) as they don't have the updated charging puck. Which is a bit of a bummer.

Mophie's travel charger comes with a wall adapter; Apple's doesn't

Both of these travel chargers have foldable designs that make them very easy for packing. Tucker Bowe

Another big difference between the two travel chargers is that Apple doesn't include the necessarily wall adapter for it to work right out of the box. This isn't an uncommon trait for the brand, as it's part of a lot of big tech's environmental initiative; Apple thinks people already have enough wall adapters at home, so a lot of today's smartphones, headphones and other gadgets don't come with one. Apple recommends pairing it with a 20-watt USB-C adapter — the same one used with an iPad Pro or iPad Air — which is going to cost you an extra $19.

Mophie includes a 30-watt USB-C adapter in the box with its travel charger, which is nice. It also evens the price between the two travel chargers; if you have to buy the wall adapter for the MagSafe Duo, then the two travel chargers are almost the exact same price.

Mophie's travel charger comes with a carrying case

Mophie’s travel charger comes with a convenient case for traveling. The MagSafe Duo doesn’t have anything like that. Tucker Bowe

That's right. As well as including the wall adapter, Mophie also includes a neat little travel case with little compartments to hold the charger, the cable (USB-C to USB-C) and the wall adapter. It's made out of this felt material that looks and feels really nice (even if it is a little bit of a magnet for lint and pet hair).

All in all, it's just a really simple yet thoughtful solution for keeping all your travel charger's necessary components together. The MagSafe Duo, meanwhile, doesn't come with any kind of travel case.



Apple's travel charger feels a bit more premium

The MagSafe Duo can charge two devices at once — it is specifically designed for an iPhone and Apple Watch, although you can charge other devices as its MagSafe charging pad also works as a Qi wireless charger. Tucker Bowe Mophie’s travel charger can wirelessly charge three devices at once — it is specifically designed for an iPhone, AirPods (with a wireless charging case) and Apple Watch. Tucker Bowe

Both Apple's and Mophie's travel chargers feel well-made. They're made out of soft-touch materials, and magnetically fold together in a way that feels really tight and neat. However, Apple just does it ever-so-better with the MagSafe Duo.



It has a stronger magnetic connection when it folds in on itself (not holding the iPhone via MagSafe, where the strength is about the same for both), and the silicone-like material feels a bit nicer. Also, when you open Mophie's travel charger up, the inside is made plastic and is flimsy; it just feels a little less premium.

So, which MagSafe travel charger for iPhone is best?

The two travel chargers are more similar than they are different. Tucker Bowe

Admittedly, there is no clear winner here — as it ultimately comes down to your personal taste and what you need. Mophie's travel charger is probably the better value, even if it's a little more expensive; the fact that it comes with the necessary power adapter more than makes up for that price difference, plus it can charge one extra device comes the carrying case is an unnecessary but more-than-welcome addition.

If you're an Apple enthusiast, however, the MagSafe Duo is probably still going to be your go-to travel charger. It snaps together wonderfully, and feels nicer to the touch. Plus, the fact that the newest AirPods Pro can charge on the Apple Watch puck or the MagSafe charger — so you can use whichever spot is open — means that you likely won't care as much not having the extra wireless charger.

