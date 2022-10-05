Our Favorite Electric Kettle Just Got Even Better

For a while now, Fellow has been setting the standard when it comes to electric kettles. The brand’s flagship Stagg EKG combines a beautiful modern design with advanced features like to-the-degree temperature control, and it’s become a must-have item for coffee snobs and design enthusiasts alike. And despite not having much in the way of formidable competitors on the market, Fellow just went and made the Stagg EKG even better.

Today, the brand launches the Stagg EKG Pro and Stagg EKG Pro Studio Edition, both of which offer a wide range of advanced new features without changing up the existing model’s classic gooseneck design. The new kettles offer the ability to schedule a specific time for your water to reach a desired temperature in advance, and they’ll even sound a chime to let you know when they’re ready. So, if you want your water to hit 199 degrees right at 9 AM, you can now easily make that happen in advance. You can even schedule multiple brews in advance by connecting to WiFi and using the Fellow app.

Also new is the Guide Mode which offers preset temperature settings for different styles of coffee and tea, along with increased configuration options that allow you to personalize your altitude, hold times, and more on a color LCD screen. The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro and Pro Studio Edition are also equipped with over-the-air WiFi updates, meaning they’ll consistently become more capable as time goes on. Finally, Fellow has tweaked the physical design of the kettle ever so slightly, adding a curved-slot vent hole and a new seal to the lid to prevent any dripping while pouring.

Fellow

All of these features apply to both the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro and Pro Studio Edition, so what’s the difference between the two? It all comes down to materials. The Studio Edition adds more premium materials to the mix, including a metal base with a glass top and metal button.

Fellow

If you've been looking to upgrade your pour-over coffee game, now looks to be the perfect time to do it. Both of Fellow's new kettles are available for pre-order starting today, with shipping expected to commence in mid-October. The Pro starts at $195, while the Studio Edition is priced from $225. Both versions of the Stagg EKG Pro are available with a walnut wood upgrade for an extra 30 bucks.