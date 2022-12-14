Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: An Exclusive Nixon Deal, AirPods Max Are 18% Off & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Exclusive Sitewide Deal: Nixon
20% off Sitewide

Nixon hits the gifting sweet spot with a huge array of watches for any wrist and every style. Between December 12-19, score an exclusive 20 percent off sitewide with code GP20.

Coway
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Smarter HEPA Air Purifier
$230 $153 (33% OFF)

With a four-stage filtration system and an inconspicuous build, this air purifier is small but mighty. Although meant for rooms no larger than 361 square feet, our tester felt that the machine was still effective in a room with square footage in the 500s.

THESE ARE THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS TO BUY

Greys Sherpa Slipper Boot
$110 $66 (40% OFF)

These outdoor-friendly, handmade slippers are the best of both worlds — comfortable enough to wear around the house all day, while still being rugged enough for taking a walk outside.

READ MORE ABOUT GREYS DURABLE SLIPPERS

PK Grills PK360 Grill & Smoker
$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)

Thanks to its indestructible cast aluminum design and extra counter space, this is the best charcoal grill you can buy if you're looking for an upgrade.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS OF THE YEAR

Apple
Apple AirPods Max
$549 $449 (18% OFF)

With excellent sound quality, noise-cancellation and, of course, Apple compatibility, the AirPods Max are a worthy purchase for yourself or someone else this holiday season. And right, they're $100 off in the green and black colorways.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS MAX VS SONY WH1000XM5

