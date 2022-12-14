Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day
20% off Sitewide
Nixon hits the gifting sweet spot with a huge array of watches for any wrist and every style. Between December 12-19, score an exclusive 20 percent off sitewide with code GP20.
$230 $153 (33% OFF)
With a four-stage filtration system and an inconspicuous build, this air purifier is small but mighty. Although meant for rooms no larger than 361 square feet, our tester felt that the machine was still effective in a room with square footage in the 500s.
$110 $66 (40% OFF)
These outdoor-friendly, handmade slippers are the best of both worlds — comfortable enough to wear around the house all day, while still being rugged enough for taking a walk outside.
$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)
Thanks to its indestructible cast aluminum design and extra counter space, this is the best charcoal grill you can buy if you're looking for an upgrade.
$549 $449 (18% OFF)
With excellent sound quality, noise-cancellation and, of course, Apple compatibility, the AirPods Max are a worthy purchase for yourself or someone else this holiday season. And right, they're $100 off in the green and black colorways.
