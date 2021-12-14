Give Yourself (or Someone Else) the Gift of Cozy with These Discounted Slippers

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Sometimes you have to think of yourself around the holidays. If you're looking for a cozy addition to your winter wardrobe, now is the time to add some Greys slippers. Huckberry has marked down some of the brand's best by 25 percent just in time to give yourself something nice to wear Christmas morning. Ok, so if you still have other people to buy gifts for, these are a good idea for that, too, but we like the idea of picking up a little piece of self-care before the big day.

The Outdoor Slipper Boot Greys huckberry.com SAVE NOW

You can get the Outdoor Slipper Boot, which, along with a durable rubber sole, features a mid-top upper to keep your ankles warm on quick trips to the mailbox or a dash to the BBQ for a winter grilling sesh. If you prefer something a little easier to slip on and off, you can get the Outdoor Slipper or Outdoor Slide for a discount as well. Don't let your toes get cold this winter and pick up a new pair (or two).

