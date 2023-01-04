Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Rhone Commuter Shirts on Sale, Deals on Away Bags & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a blanket, a button down shirt, and a backpack

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L
Away
SHOP AT AWAY

$220 $176 (20% OFF)

A formidable competitor to the always-popular Patagonia Black Hole duffel, the Away F.A.R. packs a punch thanks to clever pocketing and nice details you'd expect from a luggage brand, plus a ton of style, to boot.

READ OUR AWAY VS. PATAGONIA REVIEW

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone
SHOP AT RHONE

$128 $90 (30% OFF)

One of our absolute favorite performance dress shirts, the Commuter shirt from Rhone is a comfy, casual button down that is perfect for these days spent in limbo between WFH and heading to the office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Casper Waffle Throw Blanket
Casper
SHOP AT CASPER

$89 $45 (50% OFF)

Cozy up this winter with a simple, yet comfortable, waffle throw from Casper. The brand that kicked off the mattress-in-a-box craze has expanded its purview to include just about anything you need in the bedroom — including sheets, robes and blankets like this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST THROW BLANKETS

filson
Filson Tin Cloth Jacket
Filson
SHOP AT FILSON

$350 $245 (30% OFF)

Filson is one of the pioneers of waxed cloth, so whenever the brand makes a garment with it, we take notice. This jacket can stand up to just about anything due to its tough fabric and weather-resistant finish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Dyson
Dyson V8
Dyson
SHOP AT DYSON

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keeping clean heading into allergy season is a must.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

