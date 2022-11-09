The 14 Best Throw Blankets for a Cozy Couch

Unlike their larger comrades — the duvet, the comforter and the sleeping blanket — throw blankets are made to wrap around your body like a snuggly burrito, hang from your shoulders like a superhero, adorn a couch or add on top of comforters for an extra layer of warmth. They are the versatile hero of the blanket world, providing you mobile warmth around a chilly apartment, preventing soggy bottoms at picnics and acting as a protective barrier against shedding pets on your couch.

Not all throws are made equally, however. Here’s what you need to know before buying your next throw, along with blanket recommendations for every type of reason you might possibly want to get one (reminder: throw blankets make excellent gifts).

Throw Blankets 101

Check for Size

Throws typically measure 60-by-70 inches. If you’re looking for more cozy real estate, or if you’re tall, you might want to go for a larger blanket.

Pay Attention to Washing Instructions

Throws and blankets are, in my experience of not paying attention to wash labels, the rare exception to my lazy ethos. Not following the washing instructions can lead to a crusty-looking, de-plushed blanket. I tend to go light on the detergent and nix the fabric softener while following the instructions.

Note the Fuzz Factor

Read the comments to see if the throw has a tendency to shed, which equals more fuzzies lingering in your home and on your person. No one wants to get distracted by a rogue fluff.

Know the Throw’s Intended Function



Is this a throw for decoration? For comfort? Knowing the throw’s use can help you determine what kind of blanket to get. You can get away with something thinner for decoration but might want to go for something thicker if you’re using the throw to keep you warm during the colder months.

Find the GSM

GSM, or grams per square meter, indicates the throw’s thickness. The higher the GSM, the thicker the blanket. This is important if you are typically on the warm side, temperature-wise: too thick of a blanket could leave you sweating. But, if you run cold, too thin of a blanket will leave you shivering.

The Best Throw Blankets to Buy