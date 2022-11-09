Today's Top Stories
The 14 Best Throw Blankets for a Cozy Couch

Don’t throw away your chance at ultimate comfort.

By Amanda Reed and Johnny Brayson
best throw blankets
Courtesy

Unlike their larger comrades — the duvet, the comforter and the sleeping blanket — throw blankets are made to wrap around your body like a snuggly burrito, hang from your shoulders like a superhero, adorn a couch or add on top of comforters for an extra layer of warmth. They are the versatile hero of the blanket world, providing you mobile warmth around a chilly apartment, preventing soggy bottoms at picnics and acting as a protective barrier against shedding pets on your couch.

Not all throws are made equally, however. Here’s what you need to know before buying your next throw, along with blanket recommendations for every type of reason you might possibly want to get one (reminder: throw blankets make excellent gifts).

      Throw Blankets 101

      Check for Size

      Throws typically measure 60-by-70 inches. If you’re looking for more cozy real estate, or if you’re tall, you might want to go for a larger blanket.

      Pay Attention to Washing Instructions

      Throws and blankets are, in my experience of not paying attention to wash labels, the rare exception to my lazy ethos. Not following the washing instructions can lead to a crusty-looking, de-plushed blanket. I tend to go light on the detergent and nix the fabric softener while following the instructions.

      Note the Fuzz Factor

      Read the comments to see if the throw has a tendency to shed, which equals more fuzzies lingering in your home and on your person. No one wants to get distracted by a rogue fluff.

      Know the Throw’s Intended Function

      Is this a throw for decoration? For comfort? Knowing the throw’s use can help you determine what kind of blanket to get. You can get away with something thinner for decoration but might want to go for something thicker if you’re using the throw to keep you warm during the colder months.

      Find the GSM

      GSM, or grams per square meter, indicates the throw’s thickness. The higher the GSM, the thicker the blanket. This is important if you are typically on the warm side, temperature-wise: too thick of a blanket could leave you sweating. But, if you run cold, too thin of a blanket will leave you shivering.

      The Best Throw Blankets to Buy

      Best Overall Throw Blanket
      Chanasya Super Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
      Now 35% off
      $37 AT AMAZON

      • Soft; no shedding, perfect for a Jon Snow cosplay

      • Requires extra consideration when washing

      According to our tester, this throw is a god-tier blanket. She found both the faux fur and Sherpa to be soft and luxurious, and says the blanket feels more expensive than it is. However, pay extra attention to the washing instructions and lay off the fabric softener, heavy detergents and high heat, which could cause the faux fur and Sherpa to clump, ruining the fluff’s effectiveness.

      • Size: 60" x 70"
      • Material: 100% polyester
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      Best Splurge Throw Blanket
      Area Home Liam Alpaca Throw Blanket
      $345 AT MADETRADE.COM

      • Light, silky, artisanal feel

      • Dry clean only
      • Keep away from pets

      This throw is made out of 100 percent baby alpaca wool. Let me repeat: this throw is made out of 100 percent baby alpaca fur. “Baby alpaca” refers to the fine, soft hairs of the animal, not the age of the animal. Regardless, if this all doesn’t convince you this blanket is soft, I don’t know what will. Baby alpaca fur is effective too: it’s exceptionally warm and close to fineness in cashmere, but more sustainable. From elegantly draped over a chair or worn around the shoulders like a cape, this throw is modern luxury incarnate.

      • Size: 51" x 70"
      • Material: 100% baby alpaca
      • Care Instructions: Dry clean
      Best Budget Throw Blanket
      Mainstays Extra Plush Lightweight Sherpa Throw Blanket
      $10 AT WALMART

      • Affordable
      • Soft, washes well
      • Versatile

      • Might be too thin for some
      • Slight shedding

      Walmart has been putting its whole Walmussy into its product offerings (just ask TikTok or the many Facebook groups promoting the fire finds at Wallyworld). This blanket is no exception. Made in 13 different colorways out of cozy Sherpa, it’s perfect for any season and occasion, and at under ten bucks, you can afford to grab a few of 'em.

      • Size: 50" x 60"
      • Material: 100% polyester
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      Best Wool Throw Blanket
      Casper Pinstripe Plaid Throw
      Now 62% off
      $48 AT CASPER

      • Extra warm and soft

      • Few color selections

      Made with 100 percent cool and a sweater-soft feel, this throw makes snuggling or styling extra cozy. Sadly, it is only available in three colorways.

      • Size: 50" x 70"
      • Material: 100% wool
      • Care Instructions: Dry clean
      Best Throw Blanket for Children
      The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw
      $27 AT KOHL'S

      • Super affordable, especially when bought in pairs

      • Prints may be too loud or childish for adults

      “Caticorns,” “Dogs With Bones” and “Hedgehogs” are just a sampling of the 38 patterns available. Does this blanket say, “I am a mature adult who is serious about interior design?” No, but who cares when “Dinosaur Space” is an option (although there are solid colors available).

      • Size: 60" x 72"
      • Material: 100% polyester
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      Best Flannel Throw Blanket
      L.L.Bean Flannel Sherpa Throw
      L.L.Bean
      $59 AT LL BEAN

      • Supremely soft
      • Excellent long-lasting color

      • Sherpa can easily stain

      Having been based in the great white north known as Maine since 1912, L.L.Bean knows a thing or two about how to keep warm. Featuring soft flannel and plush sherpa, this blanket combines two cozy favorites into one throw. Even better, this throw washes easily and is made to last.

      • Size: 50" x 60"
      • Material: 100% cotton face, 100% polyester back and trim
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      Best Handwoven Throw Blanket
      The Citizenry La Calle Alpaca Throw
      $155 AT THE CITIZENRY

      • Ethical and transparent production
      • Wonderfully soft and beautiful

      • Snags easily
      • Your pets will steal it from you

      As consumers continually become more conscious about where the goods they buy come from, ethically-made products are now more popular than ever. The Citizenry is one brand doing things the right way, as they partner with local artisans around the world to produce authentic home goods that are 100% Fair Trade. This throw is handwoven from 100% baby alpaca by the Weavers Of Huancavelica's workshop in Peru. Our tester found the blanket to be cashmere-level soft and delicately woven, with rich color and a beautiful subtle pattern. The only downside was the blanket's popularity with his pets, as that intricate knitting is easily snagged by claws.

      • Size: 50" x 70"
      • Material: 100% baby alpaca
      • Care Instructions: Dry clean
      a cat sleeping on a throw blanket
      Johnny Brayson
      Best Throw Blanket With the Most Color Options
      Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket
      Now 49% off
      $12 AT AMAZON

      • Comes in multiple sizes and colors
      • Year-round warmth and comfort
      • Crazy affordable

      • Machine washable but not durable

      Coming in five sizes and 26 color options, this throw is the Goldilocks of throws: there’s something perfect for you. In the latest iteration of Bedsure’s flannel blankets, the GSM in this blanket has been increased by 40 GSM. This subtle change brings you ultimate comfort and warmth year-round.

      • Size: 50" x 60"
      • Material: 100% polyester
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      Best Weighted Throw Blanket
      Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket
      $169 AT BROOKLINEN

      • Breathable material
      • Feels good to wrap yourself in

      • Expensive
      • Comes in one weight option

      Want a weighted blanket that’s smaller than what’s on the market? This weighted throw is perfect for you. It comes in at 160 GSM and a quilted interior layer of tiny glass beads (better for the environment) that makes you feel like you’re getting a hug from your grandma. The 99-percent cotton composition makes it breathable, too.

      • Size: 48" x 72"
      • Material: 99% cotton, 1% spandex
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      Best Celeb-Approved Throw Blanket
      Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
      $147 AT NORDSTROM

      • Comfortable and cozy
      • Wide array of colors

      • Oddly expensive for the material

      If you buy this throw, you'll have at least one thing in common with Chrissy Teigan, the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson, all of whom are fans of this specific throw. The pill-free, machine-washable throw is made of an easy-to-care-for polyester that's warm and cozy. Because of its star appeal, it's constantly coming in and out of stock, so grab it while you can.

      • Size: 54" x 72"
      • Material: 100% polyester
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      Best Wearable Throw Blanket
      Brookstone
      Brookstone Nap Wearable Throw
      $40 AT AMAZON

      • Wear-around comfort
      • Machine washable
      • Comes with a 15-year warranty

      • Possible faux pas in some circles
      • Might be too oversized for some

      Talk smack on the Snuggie concept all you want: the course of the world changed when it was introduced, and the world was made worse when everyone started speaking ill of it. This blanket, with a 15-year warranty and 400 GSM of soft polyester, will hopefully change your mind.

      • Size: 60" x 70"
      • Material: 100% polyester
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      Best Heated Throw Blanket
      Woolrich Tasha Mink to Berber Heated Throw
      $70 AT WAYFAIR

      • Machine washable
      • Larger than most electric throws
      • Reversible with different soft materials on each side

      • Six-foot cord is on the short side

      Woolrich is certainly known for making a great non-heated fleece blanket, and they're also at the forefront of innovation when it comes to their heated throws. This blanket, which boasts faux mink fur on one side and fluffy Berber fleece on the other, boasts Woolrich's Secure Comfort heat technology that adjusts the temperature of the throw based on a number of temperature readings while keeping electromagnetic fields at bay.

      • Size: 60" x 70"
      • Material: 100% polyester
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      Best Cashmere Throw Blanket
      Quince Cable Knit Cashmere Throw
      Now 76% off
      $140 AT ONEQUINCE.COM

      • Very soft thanks to 100% cashmere composition
      • Cable knit is unique and attractive

      • On the thin side

      Cashmere. You don't have to be George Costanza to be swayed by the mystical allure of this oh-so-soft goat fur. Outside of its renowned softness, the other thing cashmere is known for is being very expensive. But that's not the case with Quince's cashmere. The brand aims to make luxury goods more affordable with their direct-to-consumer model, and this 100% Mongolian cashmere throw is proof that they're on the right track. It even boasts an attractive cable knit, just like your favorite cashmere sweater.

      • Size: 50" x 60"
      • Material: 100% cashmere
      • Care Instructions: Hand wash
      Best Oversized Throw Blanket
      Parachute Cloud Linen Gauze Throw
      $149 AT PARACHUTE HOME

      • Generously sized yet lightweight
      • Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification means no harmful chemicals

      • May be too light for very cold days

      If you need a little extra coverage from your throw, then this pick from Parachute is a great option. The upscale home goods brand offers an oversized throw in "cloud linen gauze," a blend of 33% linen and 67% cotton that keeps things extra lightweight — which is crucial when dealing with a blanket of this size. The blanket is still warm enough for cool days, however, and its garment wash makes it extra soft and fluffy.

      • Size: 60" x 80"
      • Material: 33% linen, 67% cotton
      • Care Instructions: Machine wash
      More Bedding and Blankets
      beautyrest microlight to berber heated blanket
      Courtesy
