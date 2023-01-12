Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
$400 Off
The 12mm-gauge Kami Chain Bracelet is a solid and versatile men's jewelry choice, thanks to its out-of-the-box patina.
$395 $237 (40% OFF)
Getting a heritage-quality denim jacket isn't as easy as it seems. Getting one of this quality, especially courtesy of a rock-solid brand like Filson, for 40 percent off is practically unheard of. Don't sleep on this deal.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS
$800 $640 (20% OFF)
The Super Bowl is fast approaching and that means, if you're throwing a party, grilling season has come early. If you want to throw that party right, you'll need a grill that can handle it, and this one from PK Grills is backed by world-famous BBQ master Aaron Franklin.
READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILLS
$34 $22 (36% OFF)
Want something that can spruce up your home, purify your air, requires very little maintenance and NASA says will improve your quality of living? Then you're going to want to consider this real, living snake plant.
READ ABOUT WHERE TO BUY THE BEST HOUSEPLANTS
$430 $350 (19% OFF)
You know those tiny ice cubes the internet is obsessed with? Well, this little tabletop icemaker will make as much as your heart desires, perfect for cocktails and mocktails alike.
READ ABOUT BAR TOOLS EVERYONE SHOULD OWN