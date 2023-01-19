Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Apple Watch Ultra Is on Sale, Save Big at Todd Snyder & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of an apple watch, a water bottle, and a black zip up fleece

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder Adirondack Fleece Full-Zip Jacket in Black
Todd Snyder
Now 61% off
$115 AT TODD SNYDER

A classic fleece elevated for Todd Snyder with Italian-milled fleece, a two-way zipper and raglan sleeves.

READ MORE ABOUT FLEECE

Apple
Apple Watch Ultra
Amazon
$749 AT AMAZON

A modest discount is still a discount on the latest and greatest from Apple.

READ OUR APPLE WATCH ULTRA REVIEW

Ridge Wallet Carbon Fiber 3k Kit
Ridge
Now 33% off
$175 AT RIDGE.COM

Secure your EDC with this wallet and key combo from Ridge, makers of some of the best, toughest wallets out there.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WALLETS

Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
Now 25% off
$34 AT HYDRO FLASK

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at a healthy discount, you do it.

READ OUR HYDRO FLASK VS YETI MASH UP

Saatva
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
Now 15% off
$1,695 AT SAATVA

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

