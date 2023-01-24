Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Away Suitcases on Sale, $500 off Hyperice Recovery Boots & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Away The Carry-On
Now 15% off
$233 AT AWAY

Of Away's popular luggage, its carry-on is one of our favorites. The lightweight suitcase includes 360-degree spinning wheels, a TSA combination lock, a water-resistant bag for your laundry and more.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE CARRY-ON SUITCASES

Therabody RecoveryAir Pro System
Now 38% off
$799 AT THERABODY

At $500 off, you can have the first gen version of Therabody's revolutionary customizable pneumatic compression system. The RecoveryAir increases circulation, reduces soreness and helps you recover faster.

THIS IS THE BEST RECOVERY GEAR OF 2023

Loftie Lamp
Now 25% off
$206 AT BYLOFTIE.COM

One of our favorite products of last year, the Loftie Lamp is a beautiful, less obtrusive alternative to your phone alarm. Not only does it gently wake you up by mimicking a slow sunrise, but it can also help you sleep with its calming red light.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ANALOG ALARM CLOCKS

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Now 30% off
$224 AT PARACHUTE HOME

Parachute makes some of the most luxurious bedding around, and right now you can score the brand's cozy linen duvet cover in 4 different autumnal tones for 30% off.

THESE ARE THE BEST DUVET COVERS

Ralph Lauren
Distressed Denim Trucker Jacket
Now 29% off
$190 AT RALPH LAUREN

The corduroy collar adds a nice contrast to the distressed denim, making this the perfect rugged trucker jacket.

THESE ARE THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

