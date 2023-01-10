Today's Top Stories
The Best Fitness Recovery Gear of 2023

Keep your aches and pains back in 2022 with these premium devices bringing relief to every post-workout cooldown.

By Ben Emminger
multiple pieces of recovery gear laid out over top black rubber gym flooring with text say fitness awards recovery laid overtop the photo
Courtesy

This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

You’ve got hefty goals to accomplish this year with your training. The last thing you want is to be sidelined with nagging aches and pains. Do your body and motivation a favor by investing in proper recovery routines this year and watch as you’re more ready than ever to tackle those feats of strength and stamina.

No matter your preferred treatment, there’s a recovery device out there for your needs. We’ve rounded up the best rollers, massage guns, compression devices and more to give your next PR that helping hand it deserves in 2023.

BEST PORTABLE COMPRESSION THERAPY DEVICE
Hyperice Normatec Go
Now 18% off
$329 AT HYPERICE

Compression therapy is more portable than ever thanks to this innovative new release from Hyperice boasting 40–200 mm Hg for targeted lower body relief.

RELATED: Hyperice Launches the Normatec Go

BEST UPGRADE MASSAGE GUN
Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro
$600 AT BEST BUY

With a new OLED screen for better clarity across built-in guided sessions, as well as a quieter motor for fewer distractions, this is our favorite Theragun model to date.

RELATED: Therabody Gen5 Theragun Pro Review

BEST HEAT THERAPY DEVICE FOR BACK RELIEF
Hyperice Venom 2 Back
Now 12% off
$219 AT HYPERICE

We love the HyperHeat technology built into the latest Venom 2 back silhouette, which delivers quick and consistent warmth across the larger heating area for widespread relief.

RELATED: Hyperice Venom 2 Review

BEST SHOES FOR POST-WORKOUT RECOVERY
Kane Revive Active Recovery Shoes
$75 AT KANEFOOTWEAR.COM

Raised footbed nodes help promote better blood flow to your tired feet post-training, and getting into these sleek kicks is a breeze thanks to the easy slip-on silhouette.

RELATED: Kane Revive Active Recovery Shoes Review

BEST OVERALL TENS DEVICE
Therabody PowerDot 2.0 Duo
$349 AT THERABODY

Control your NMES and TENS treatment sessions conveniently from your phone and take the guesswork out of electrical muscle stimulation with this wireless, lightweight recovery tool.

RELATED: Can Futuristic Recovery Tools Help Your Fitness?

BEST BUDGET MASSAGE GUN
Renpho R3 Active Massage Gun
Now 60% off
$100 AT AMAZON

At just 1.5 pounds, this budget-friendly massage gun is plenty maneuverable as you paint across your tired muscle groups and soothe away that post-workout strain.

RELATED: The Best Percussion Massage Guns

BEST OVERALL FOAM ROLLER
Rollga "The Everyday" Foam Roller
$40 AT AMAZON

We appreciate the contoured design of “The Everyday” foam roller, which allows you to pinpoint smaller aches while still providing enough surface area for larger muscle groups.

RELATED: How to Use a Foam Roller

BEST MASSAGE STICK
Tiger Tail Original 18-Inch Massage Stick
$40 AT AMAZON

The handheld design puts the muscle-relieving power in your palms with the Original Tiger Tail, making this a must-have for any respectable gym bag.

RELATED: The Best Foam Rollers

BEST MOUNTABLE MASSAGE BALL
Symbodi Vertiball
$50 AT BEST BUY

The mountable Vertiball sticks to most flat surfaces and can be a welcome device for targeting scapular and back aches, keeping you upright as you work out those pesky knots.

RELATED: More Muscle Recovery Essentials

BEST AT-HOME DEVICE FOR RED LIGHT THERAPY
Joovv Solo 3.0
$1,599 AT JOOVV.COM

Red light therapy is gaining traction as a popular recovery modality, and this impressive rig boasts a full-body silhouette providing plenty of energizing, muscle-relieving beams in one go.

RELATED: The Benefits of Scheduling Recovery Days

