The Best Fitness Recovery Gear of 2023

This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

You’ve got hefty goals to accomplish this year with your training. The last thing you want is to be sidelined with nagging aches and pains. Do your body and motivation a favor by investing in proper recovery routines this year and watch as you’re more ready than ever to tackle those feats of strength and stamina.

No matter your preferred treatment, there’s a recovery device out there for your needs. We’ve rounded up the best rollers, massage guns, compression devices and more to give your next PR that helping hand it deserves in 2023.