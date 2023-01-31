Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Patagonia Fleece on Sale, $100 Off iPads & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of thermapen patagonia jacket and apple ipad
Gear Patrol Staff

Patagonia
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Now 48% off
$119 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Made from 50 percent recycled yarn, this weather-resistant fleece is our top pick for a number of reasons, including its unbeatable style, thick-pile warmth, numerous colorways and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Apple
Apple 2022 iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Now 17% off
$500 AT BEST BUY

iPad's, especially the latest generation, rarely ever go on sale. So saving even 17 percent on the 5th-gen iPad Air is a pretty killer steal that you won't want to miss if you're in the market for a tablet.

READ OUR iPAD AIR 2022 REVIEW

Thermoworks
Thermoworks Thermapen ONE Open Box Special
Now 30% off
$69 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Because the box of this thermometer, arguably the best you can buy for all your grilling needs, was open, you can save almost $30 on an otherwise brand-spanking-new meat lover's must-have device.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INSTANT-READ THERMOMETERS

Flint and Tinder
Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Now 30% off
$159 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Using the same silhouette as Pedro Pascal's The Last of Us jacket, this one is a little more stylish and a lot less apocalyptic with its smart corduroy exterior and cozy sherpa lining.

READ ABOUT THE LAST OF US TRUCKER JACKET

Fully
Fully Desk Chair
Now 30% off
$244 AT FULLY.COM

Our pick for the best high-capacity office chair, this seating solution is designed to take a licking and keep on ticking. In fact, it can handle up to 330 pounds without sacrificing its support.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

