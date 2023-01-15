What Jacket Does Pedro Pascal Wear in "The Last of Us?" We Found Out

If all goes well, the folks behind HBO Max's The Last of Us hope to break the long-standing video game adaptation curse. They're so dead set on it, in fact, that they actually turned to the video game's creators and the team at Naughty Dog (the studio behind the award-winning franchise itself) to make sure they got it right for the show. One way or another, there's one absolute certainty: The Last of Us marks one of the most hyped and highly anticipated cinematic releases of the new year (and it's already getting praised by critics, with 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as of the time of writing).

Having won nearly 40 awards since its release in 2013 — including multiple for its narrative, music and a few crowning it the Game of the Year — the source material has already laid the groundwork for the filmmakers behind the series. But success in translation from one medium to another is a measure not just of copying, but of interpreting — this is especially true for video game adaptations, as the minutiae of games sometimes don't actually exist in real life. That's why things like set design and, in this case, costuming are so important.

Played by none other than Pedro Pascal (of The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones fame), the primary character of The Last of Us is Joel Miller, a former carpenter turned hunter and a rough-and-tumble survivor, living out his days in a brutal post-apocalyptic world. And his wardrobe reflects that lifestyle: dirty boots, worn-in jeans, a leather-accented rucksack on his back and, perhaps most notably, a trucker jacket. Perhaps, like us, the latter article caught your eye, either because it seemed eerily familiar or because — to put it bluntly — it's a damn good-looking jacket.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket huckberry.com $268.00 SHOP NOW

As it turns out, that jacket is actually a long-time staple of online retailer Huckberry, and one of the brand's best-sellers, to boot. And yes, you can actually buy it for yourself. Called the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, the garment is USA-made from extremely durable waxed Martexin 7-ounce sailcloth (which can be re-waxed as often as necessary to help it retain its durability and weatherproofing) sourced from New Jersey, lined with blanket-soft flannel and available in eight different colorways, including the Forest colorway as worn by Pascal.

It's a garment that, should a zombie apocalypse actually befall us, could actually survive such a harsh world. And it goes a long way toward illustrating the care that the studio (or at least the wardrobe department) has put into this production. Let's hope that the rest of the show was treated with the same care and attention to detail. The Last of Us is streaming now on HBO Max.

SHOP NOW