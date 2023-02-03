Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: The Best Vape You Can Buy is on Sale, Levi's Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Pax
Pax 3 Weed Vape
Pax
Now 20% off
$200 AT PAX.COM

Not only can you score a Pax 3 Complete Kit for $50 off the normal ticket price, but if you use code PERFECTPAIR at checkout right now, you'll also score a free charging tray, making this one of the best weed vape deals we've seen in a long time.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE PAX 3 WEED VAPE

Sonos
Sonos Beam Soundbar
Now 11% off
$399 AT SONOS.COM

Sonos, one of our favorite home audio brands and perhaps the most significant on the market today, almost never has sales. But right now, a bunch of the brand's best speakers, sound bars and more are on sale, including the fan-favorite Beam.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SONOS

LG
LG C2 48-Inch Class 4K OLED evo TV w/ ThinQ AI
Now 37% off
$950 AT LG.COM

Right on time for the upcoming Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, one of LG's best, top-of-the-line OLED TVs is discounted by a whopping $550 so you can watch your team score in vivid detail.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUPER BOWL TV DEALS

Levi's
Levi's Vintage Relaxed Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Now 66% off
$34 AT LEVIS.COM

A bit warmer than its traditional counterparts thanks to a thick sherpa lining, this take on Levi's iconic trucker jacket is even more adept at handling the chilly weather of winter — and this deal puts it at a crazy-low price point.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Frank Lloyd Wright
Frank Lloyd Wright
Now 50% off
$40 AT TASCHEN.COM

This gorgeous tome contains over 500 pages of images and information about inarguably the most famous American architect ever to have lived, Frank Lloyd Wright. And right now, you can get it for 50 percent off, which is a veritable steal.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE COFFEE TABLE BOOKS

