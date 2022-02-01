Today's Top Stories
Here Are Some of the Best Super Bowl Deals on 4K and OLED TVs

Whether you choose to watch the big game or not, it’s a great time to buy a new TV.

By Will Porter
superbowl tv setups
LG

Thanks to a cold winter keeping us inside and an exciting matchup between the Bengals and the Rams, the Super Bowl has become a must-watch event this year. With that in mind, retailers are taking advantage by slashing prices on a ton of TVs, making your couch the ideal place to check out the big game. Now is your chance to capitalize on some of the best Super Bowl TV deals outside of Black Friday. Not only are there big promotions leading up to the game, but most TV manufacturers announced their new 2022 TV lineups at CES, so they’re looking to sell out of last year’s TVs.

The Super Bowl is two weeks away so if you are aiming to get a new TV for the game, order now so you can have that puppy mounted and ready to go come February 13.

Sony 48-Inch A9S Master Series Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Sony
SAVE NOW

$1,498 $1,198 (20% OFF)

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$410 $285 (30% OFF)

Samsung 55-Inch QLED 4K LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung
SAVE NOW

$1,300 $998 (23% OFF)

LG 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ
Walmart
LG
SAVE NOW

$2,700 $1,797 (33% OFF)

Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV
Amazon
Sony
SAVE NOW

$1,200 $798 (33% OFF)

Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$370 $260 (30% OFF)

Sony Z9J 85 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 8K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibility XR85Z9J- 2021 Model
Sony
SAVE NOW

$8,998 $7,998 (11% OFF)

LG GXPUA 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV
LG
SAVE NOW

$3,497 $1,997 (43% OFF)

Samsung The Frame LS03A 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV
Samsung
SAVE NOW

$1,998 $1,598 (20% OFF)

Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia
Now 22% off
$350 AT AMAZON

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

