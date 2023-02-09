Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Timeless NOMOS Timepieces for Your Valentine
3
Here's What Mountain Dew’s Hot Sauce Tastes Like
4
The New Audemars Piguet Watches for 2023
5
Meet HOKA’s City-Savvy Transport Sneaker

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: $50 Off a Yeti Cooler, Save on a Mohair Shirt Jacket & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a suitcase, a flannel shirt, and a beanie

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler
REI
Now 20% off
$200 AT REI

If you need a cooler, you can't go wrong with a Yeti — they're easily one of the best in the biz. We just hope you like purple.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Relwen Brushed Mohair Buffalo Plaid Shirt Jacket
Huckberry
Now 30% off
$229 AT HUCKBERRY

This overshirt from Relwen features a luxe brushed mohair on the outside and a cozy flannel lining, which combine to make a darn comfortable layer with effortless style.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus
Monos
Now 14% off
$284 AT MONOS.COM

This editor-tested carry-on is one of the best, if not the best, carry-on suitcases you can buy in 2023 thanks to its sleek design, easy rolling and ideal dimensions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE

Heimat Deck Hat
Huckberry
Now 40% off
$42 AT HUCKBERRY

One of the best beanies you can buy, the Heimat Deck Hat is a classic fisherman's cap made in Germany from 100% virgin wool.

READ MORE ABOUT HEIMAT

Rhone Commuter Shirt - Slim Fit
Rhone
Now 30% off
$90 AT RHONE

If you're headed back to the office, at least part-time, you'll need a couple of comfortable shirts that toe the line between casual and work-appropriate. The Rhone Commuter Shirt ticks all the boxes.

READ MORE ABOUT PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss