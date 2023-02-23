Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Blundstone Savings, a Beats By Dre Bundle Deal & More

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

#2102 Men’s Originals Chelsea Boots in Black/Plaid
If you’re looking for a boot that blends timeless design with exceptional comfort and durability, look no farther than the Blundstone Original Chelsea.

Beats Fit Pro
$200 AT AMAZON

Shop the Beats Fit Pro, our favorite wireless earbuds for running and working out, and you'll get a free $25 Amazon gift card. These earbuds have similar features to the AirPods Pro with a unique earhook design that will keep them in place.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Now 20% off
$600 AT AMAZON

At less than $1,000, the Breville Barista Express is everything you could want in a high-end espresso machine, from the built-in grinder to adjusting the microfoam milk texturing. And it's an even sweeter deal at $150 off.

All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
$118 AT HUCKBERRY

Inspired by the design of a classic Chelsea boot, this all-weather footwear has the comfort of sneakers combined with the ruggedness of a good hiking boot. The boots are waterproof and moisture-wicking with a grippy sole for surviving any type of weather.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place
Now 25% off
$116 AT OUR PLACE

The internet's favorite pan, upgraded to cast iron. No matter what you're cooking, from pancakes to beef stew, the Always Pan is up to the task.

