Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
25% OFF
If you’re looking for a boot that blends timeless design with exceptional comfort and durability, look no farther than the Blundstone Original Chelsea.
Shop the Beats Fit Pro, our favorite wireless earbuds for running and working out, and you'll get a free $25 Amazon gift card. These earbuds have similar features to the AirPods Pro with a unique earhook design that will keep them in place.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS
At less than $1,000, the Breville Barista Express is everything you could want in a high-end espresso machine, from the built-in grinder to adjusting the microfoam milk texturing. And it's an even sweeter deal at $150 off.
THESE ARE OUR FAVORITE ESPRESSO MACHINES
Inspired by the design of a classic Chelsea boot, this all-weather footwear has the comfort of sneakers combined with the ruggedness of a good hiking boot. The boots are waterproof and moisture-wicking with a grippy sole for surviving any type of weather.
THESE ARE THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN
The internet's favorite pan, upgraded to cast iron. No matter what you're cooking, from pancakes to beef stew, the Always Pan is up to the task.
READ ABOUT THE BEST THINGS TO COOK IN CAST IRON