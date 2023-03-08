Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: AirPods Pro on Sale, a Stanley Thermos Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
$235 AT AMAZON

It's been a little while since we've seen the industry-leading AirPods Pro wireless earbuds on sale. But they're finally discounted again — meaning now is the time to buy if you don't already have a pair of these bad boys.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH
Now 13% off
$199 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Spring clean all your want, you still can't vacuum the air. Unless you have a Coway air purifier, that is. This one is our all-around favorite and can clean 99.99% of all airborne particulates from a small apartment or a single big room.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Stanley 10-07935-001 Legendary Classic Bottle
Now 27% off
$38 AT AMAZON

This Stanley insulated thermos is as iconic as it is well-built. And whether you use it for soup, coffee or something with a little more kick, this is one of the best ways to bring liquids out on adventures of all types.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub
Weber
Now 50% off
$70 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Long gone are the days of standing around the grill all day long, so long as you pick up this smart hub from leading brand Weber. It can send notifications to your phone letting you know your food's readiness, when it's time to flip and it can even monitor up to four pieces of food at once.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEBER CHARCOAL GRILL ACCESSORIES

Otterbox Venture 25 Cooler
Now 57% off
$100 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

One of our editors took this bad boy out into the field for testing and found that it checked all the boxes you might want out of an adventure cooler. It keeps ice frozen for days, was built to take a beating and even has some modular components for convenience.

READ OUR FULL REVIEW OF THE OTTERBOX VENTURE COOLER

