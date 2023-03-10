Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Theraguns on Sale, a North Face Sling Pack for Just $24 & More

By Gear Patrol
style
courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Therabody Theragun PRO (RED)
Now 33% off
$399 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Thanks to the 5th generation launching, this very much still viable, top-notch percussive massager is now a whopping $200 cheaper — at least while it remains in stock (which won't be long).

READ OUR THERAGUN VS. HYPERVOLT HEAD-TO-HEAD

The North Face Bozer Hip Pack III
Now 31% off
$24 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

It's pretty tough to beat a sling pack from one of the top outdoor apparel brands in the world. That's especially true when you can save over $10 on the price of this one from The North Face.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CROSSBODY BAGS

DJI Mini 3 Drone
Now 16% off
$469 AT AMAZON

The premier entry-level flying drone, DJI's Mini 3 weighs just a bit more than a roll of quarters. It also has a 4K HDR camera, 6.2-mile range, 38-minute flight time and much more. It's the next best thing to learning how to fly yourself.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE DJI MINI 3 PRO

Apple
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS
Now 18% off
$329 AT AMAZON

It's no big secret that the Apple Watch Series 8 — with its onboard GPS, fitness tracking and health features, and massive catalog of compatible apps — is the best smartwatch on the market right now. What you might not know, however, is that it is at its lowest price we've ever seen.

READ ABOUT WHICH APPLE WATCH IS RIGHT FOR YOU

Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Now 20% off
$87 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Whether you just need to slip something cozy on after a shower or you're looking to lounge lazily all day, this robe will let you do that swimmingly. It is also quick-drying, absorbent and lightweight.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROBES

