Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: $25 off Our Favorite Bong, a Wellen Puffer Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
tech roundup
courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Honest
Now 12% off
$175 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

One of our absolute favorite bongs, the Honest Capsule is well-built and actually looks good on the coffee table.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Huckberry
Now 40% off
$137 AT HUCKBERRY

Surf-inspired brand Wellen made this puffer with 70s mountain gear in mind, adding a contrasting yoke and wavy seams that give it a distinct seaside vibe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFERS

Hoka Clifton 8
Hoka
Now 20% off
$112 AT HOKA.COM

The Cliftons are one of Hoka's best, if not the best, everyday running shoes and really only get marked down on rare occasions, so now is the time to buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Outer Brown Wicker Outdoor Armchair
Outer
Now 15% off
$1,253 AT LIVEOUTER.COM

Outer is one of our favorite outdoor furniture brands and it's offering 15% off all of its Wicker collection and 5% off everything else.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO DEALS

GE
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ice Nugget Maker
Amazon
Now 11% off
$579 AT AMAZON

This ice maker from GE went viral on TikTok because who doesn't want ice nuggets at home? It has a handful of smart features and can make an entire batch of ice in just 20 minutes.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

