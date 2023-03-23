Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Gear Up for Spring with These Wardrobe Staples
3
Here's How to Buy an Official AFC Richmond Kit
4
The Nothing Ear (2) Wireless Earbuds, Tested
5
Three Boots You Can Trust on Every Trail

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 20% Off Yeti Coolers, Our Favorite Mattress Is on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
style
courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Cooler
Moosejaw
$240 AT MOOSE JAW

Sign up for a free Moosejaw account (you just use your email) and you can get 20% off a Yeti Hopper Flip, or a bunch of other Yeti products, just in time for warm weather adventures.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
Now 15% off
$1,696 AT SAATVA

Our pick for the best mattress you can buy, the Saatva Classic is a plush hybrid mattress that mixes springs with foam, resulting in some of the best sleep you've had.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

Nike React Infinity 2
Nike
Now 19% off
$130 AT NIKE

Whether you need shoes for quick runs, a workout or just think they look cool, the React Infinity 2 is a shoe that can do it all.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Weber 70th Anniversary Edition Kettle Charcoal Grill
Weber
Now 23% off
$339 AT WEBER.COM

Grilling season is just around the corner, so if you're looking to refresh your outdoor cooking setup, why not start with one of the most iconic grills ever made? The Weber Kettle is one of the best charcoal grills you can buy, even after all this time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier
Liquid IV
Now 25% off
$19 AT LIQUID I.V.

Perfect for post-workout or post-binge drinking, the Hydration Multiplier from Liquid I.V. will get you back to feeling your best.

READ ABOUT WHEN TO REACH FOR A SPORTS DRINK

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss