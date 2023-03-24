Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Bruvi Coffee Bundle Deal, a Bellroy Backpack on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
style
courtesy

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

The Bruvi Bundle
Bruvi
Now 13% off
$348 AT BRUVI.COM

This coffee maker brews an excellent cup of joe, with minimal work required of the user. The discounted bundle comes with 20 pods, a water filter and a Japanese knot bag.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Bellroy Classic Backpack Compact
Bellroy
Now 22% off
$109 AT BELLROY

Bellroy makes top-tier gear for everyday carry, its classic backpack included.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

Relwen Windzip Popover
Huckberry
Now 30% off
$159 AT HUCKBERRY

Perfect for spring weather, the Relwen Windzip Popover is one of the most popular items amongst Gear Patrol readers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Cooler
Moosejaw
Now 20% off
$240 AT MOOSE JAW

Sign up for a free Moosejaw account (you just use your email) and you can get 20% off a Yeti Hopper Flip, or a bunch of other Yeti products, just in time for warm weather adventures.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
Now 15% off
$1,696 AT SAATVA

Our pick for the best mattress you can buy, the Saatva Classic is a plush hybrid mattress that mixes springs with foam, resulting in some of the best sleep you've had.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

