Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Spring Grill Savings, Yamazaki Home Goods on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
Now 18% off
$149 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Red light therapy is all the rage in the skincare industry right now, and this is the same one used by none other than Pedro Pascal. If you wanted to hop on this trend, now is the time to do it.

PK Grills PK360 Grill Smoker
$1,200 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Aaron Franklin, one of the top grillmasters of the world, trusts PK for all his grilling needs. In fact, his signature model is a version of this one. That means it's more than good enough for your backyard BBQs.

Set of 2
Harvest Sale: Alive
Now 50% off
$37 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Brightland's admittedly trendy olive oil is so good, we recommend against using it to cook. Instead, use it for dressings, dipping bread, etc. And right now the brand is having a rare BOGO deal.

Yamazaki Short Storage Table
$110 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Remarkably stylish for its simplicity, this short storage table makes the perfect nightstand — offering two levels of storage and an absolutely drop-dead gorgeous minimalist design.

Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike
Rad Power Bikes
$1,899 AT RAD POWER BIKES

One of the most popular brands in the e-bike world, Rad Power makes sturdy, adventure-ready e-bikes that are at home on the road and light trails.

