You, Too, Can Look Like Pedro Pascal Thanks to This Discounted Red Light Therapy Wand

The SolaWave 4-in-1 red light therapy wand is marked down by as much as 35% right now.

By Will Porter
95th annual academy awards arrivals
Arturo HolmesGetty Images

If you've been on the internet at all over the last few months, you have seen Pedro Pascal. The 47-year-old actor, who first rose to fame thanks to a role as the cocksure Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, is the star of not one, but two of 2023's most popular TV shows: Disney+'s Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, and HBO's smash hit video game adaptation The Last of Us. This popularity has led to a flurry of internet recognition and awkward interviews asking him to read thirsty tweets about himself. In spite of this, he carries himself well, brushing off the thirst and taking in the viral moments with grace.

While he may not be a fan of being the token Internet Dad(dy) of the moment, he certainly fuels the flame with his recent red carpet run, showing up to a handful of premieres as one of the best-dressed men in attendance. While he's more than likely indebted to his stylist for these 'fits, he pulls just about anything and everything off with aplomb. This past Sunday, however, he rolled up to the Oscars looking extra fresh. The secret? Red light therapy.

Celebrity groomer Courtney Ullrich-Mooney prepped him for the event by giving him a once-over with the SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand, which uses red light to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, dark spots, puffy eyes and crow's feet. She touts the therapy device, saying, "It’s a great companion to a skin care regimen that’s focused on a natural look and helps to keep skin looking healthy. I like to prep his skin with an oil prior to utilizing the Solawave wand. It’s great that it only adds 5 minutes into our routine, and the results are amazing."

Best of all? You can now get that same treatment for up to 35 percent off. Shop the device at Amazon and pick it up for just $98, down from the usual price of $149. If you don't want to shop on Amazon, you can pick it up through the SolaWave site for 20 percent off using code L20.

You may not be able to act like Pedro and you may not stir up the same online affection that he does, but at least you can get his skincare routine. Mushroom-monster-fighting abilities not included.

