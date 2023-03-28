Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: CRKT Knives and EDC Deals, BioLite Fire Pits on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a knife, a massage gun, and a firepit

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Flyby F1Pro Percussive Massager
Now 46% off
$75 AT AMAZON

One of the top options for percussive massagers you can get on Amazon, this bad boy comes with six different swappable head attachments, a powerful 4+ hour battery and can apply up to 50 lbs of pressure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS ON AMAZON

ThermoWorks Thermapen Classic Super-Fast
Now 25% off
$59 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

One of the best cooking thermometers out there, bar none, the Thermapen you see here can accurately measure the temperature of your food in as little as two seconds.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PRO CHEF GRILLING TOOLS

BioLite FirePit+
Now 30% off
$210 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

One of the best portable firepits around, this hefty offering from BioLite can double as a campground grill, has a built-in battery (which charges by absorbing energy from the fire) and is virtually smokeless.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GRILLS

CRKT Pilar IV
Now 40% off
$60 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

For the first time ever, the follow-up to our top pocket knife pick is on sale. That means this is one of the best ways to get a top-notch EDC knife — with a D2 steel blade and combination G10 and stainless steel handle — for much cheaper than normal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
Now 18% off
$149 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Red light therapy is all the rage in the skincare industry right now, and this is the same one used by none other than Pedro Pascal. If you wanted to hop on this trend, now is the time to do it.

READ MORE ABOUT PEDRO PASCAL'S RED LIGHT THERAPY

