Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Sore Muscles? Here Are the Best Massage Guns on Amazon

Browse our picks and find the right recovery tool for working hard, having fun and making your own workout history.

By Hayley Helms and Ben Emminger
collage of three massage guns
Courtesy

The highs of working out often come with the lows: fatigue, muscle soreness and tightness. Luckily, your post-workout doesn't have to feel this way. Massage guns have gained massive popularity in the past few years, and for good reason — they're affordable, portable and provide (almost) instant relief after an intense workout. From the most advanced to the entry-level, here are the best massage guns you can buy on Amazon.

A Quick Download on DOMS

Believe it or not, that achy feeling you experience days after a hard – or brand-new – workout has a name. Delayed-Onset Muscle Syndrome, or DOMS, is the pain experienced after training. These aches typically show up 12 to 24 hours after a workout, peaking about three days after the initial activity and easing up thereafter. While some wear these DOMS as a badge of honor, they can sideline us from our favorite fitness routines, leaving us to deal with tender muscles, a decreased range of motion and other symptoms.

Percussive massage guns can be a great way to defend against the dreaded DOMS, particularly with post-workout recovery routines. Massage guns work by increasing blood flow to the targeted area, stimulating the muscles through rapid tapping and deep penetration, similar to the Swedish massage technique of tapotement.

Which Head Attachment for Which Modality?

One of the perks of percussive massage guns is their plethora of head attachments that suit multiple recovery needs and routines. You can cater each attachment to a specific need, from larger heads covering wider surface areas to smaller attachments for precise, fine-tuning therapy. While there’s no wrong answer when it comes to getting that deep-tissue treatment – and each brand offers its own individual package of attachments – here are five common head styles to look for when choosing your massage gun.

  • Cushioned – Great for novice users just getting used to percussive therapy. It can also be a great option for sensitive areas, such as the neck.
  • Ball/Round – Less rigid than other options, this attachment style can be a great warmup tool, combining the benefits of large surface coverage without the precision of narrower tools.
  • Flat – A true workhorse, the flat head can be great for attacking large muscle areas, like the thighs and calves, in less time. Plenty of vibration and little give; expect to see some serious action with the flat attachment.
  • Fork/Spine – An attachment style more catered to a specific area, the fork attachment can be perfect for spinal percussive therapy, working both sides of the spinal column at once. Some brands offer an arched head that works in a similar fashion, without the gap in-between the two narrow prongs.
  • Bullet/Thumb – If you want to really dig into those knots and aches, this is the head to choose. A narrow design allows for optimal precision, but this pinpoint treatment can be a little much, especially for inexperienced users. It’s best to start slow and work your way up to this attachment style.

    How We Tested

    collage of a variety of massage guns
    Ben Emminger

    We’ve had our hands on a number of the top picks below, highlighting key features like amplitude, stall force and general ergonomics. We also noted the included attachment options as well as the ease of storage because let’s face it, a massage gun and companion heads can begin to take up some shelf space if not packed up neatly in a tote. Whether the needs entailed general relief after a long day’s work or more specialized treatment after more strenuous CrossFit workouts, these guns were holstered to show their worth.

    Now, let’s get up to speed and dive into the best massage guns from the A-to-Z retailer.

    BEST OVERALL MASSAGE GUN ON AMAZON
    Renpho R3 Active Massage Gun
    Courtesy
    Now 74% off
    $70 AT AMAZON

    • Sleek, easy-to-grip handle makes targeting aches and pains more approachable

    • Stall force is a little lacking when compared to other picks in this roundup
    • Stall Force: Up to 25 lbs.
    • Amplitude: 10mm
    • Speeds: 5 (1,800–3,200 RPM)

    Thanks to a high-torque 150W brushless motor, this compact massage gun can provide excellent power when it comes to kneading away those irritating DOMS. Despite the 25-pound stall force, we found no issues when painting across our muscles post-workout. Plus, a convenient carrying case keeps all the available attachments neatly stored, making it easier to toss this impressive massage gun in a gym bag or tote for on-the-go relief. If you’re looking for a quick addition to your Amazon cart, especially when rounding out your setup for a year’s worth of fitness progress, be sure to include this sleek, impressive massager on your list before checkout.

    BEST UPGRADE MASSAGE GUN ON AMAZON
    Lifepro Sonic X
    Courtesy
    $140 AT AMAZON

    • Ergonomic handle feels comfortable and maneuverable in the hand

    • Nondetachable battery
    • Stall Force: Up to 56 lbs.
    • Amplitude: 12mm
    • Speeds: 5 (1,400–3,200 RPM)

    The Sonic X is an overlooked gem in the massage gun world. Boasting up to 56 pounds of stall force, this surprisingly quiet machine is hard to overpower. But not to fret; the included Intelligent Pressure Sensor LEDs change according to the pressure applied, so we always had a visual cue on just how deep we were truly penetrating our target areas. Six heads and five speeds give the ergonomic Sonic X ample variety for tackling all our aches and pains. And Lifepro stands behind its product, too, offering a lifetime warranty free of charge to never leave your recovery without the right tools.

    Editor's Note: It appears this overlooked gem isn't overlooked anymore. The LifePro Sonic X is currently unavailable at the time of this update.

      BEST BUDGET MASSAGE GUN ON AMAZON
      Kelices Percussion Massager
      Courtesy
      Now 54% off
      $37 AT AMAZON

      • 16mm of amplitude provides excellent deep tissue relief

      • Almost too many attachments to choose from
      • Stall Force: N/A
      • Amplitude: 16mm
      • Speeds: 30 (1,400–3,200 RPM)

      This massage gun from Kelices takes a similar T-style profile found in many percussive therapy devices and ramps up the versatility. Featuring 30 available speeds and 15 attachments for a myriad of muscle areas, routines and more, the opportunities are seemingly endless. The LCD back display is easily readable, showcasing both battery life and speed levels. And with 16 mm of amplitude, the Kelices Percussion Massager can provide one of the deepest penetrations on our list. At less than $50, this can be a great percussive therapy introduction without the weight of a larger investment.

        MOST ERGONOMIC MASSAGE GUN ON AMAZON
        Therabody Theragun Elite
        Courtesy
        Now 25% off
        $298 AT AMAZON

        • Therabody app offers wide range of sessions, great for beginners and guided recovery

        • Nonremovable battery
        • Stall Force: Up to 40 lbs.
        • Amplitude: 16mm
        • Speeds: 5 (1,750–2,400 RPM)

        Thanks to quality designs and revolutionary breakthroughs, Therabody is one of the most recognized names in recovery, and its Theragun Elite model lives up to the hype. The proprietary QX65 motor maintains a quiet yet powerful massage, and the internal lithium-ion battery doubles the life of the gun, up to two hours of continuous use. Also, the Theragun Elite is Bluetooth compatible and can be paired with the Therabody app for an expanded range of guided routines, personalized wellness protocols and more. While we do admire the Elite’s composition, we found ourselves often opting for the more premium Pro model, thanks to its interchangeable battery and adjustable head angle.

          BEST THERAGUN ALTERNATIVE ON AMAZON
          Bob and Brad D6 Pro
          Courtesy
          $250 AT AMAZON

          • Includes convenient massage therapy booklet outlining multiple ways to stretch and recover with or without the use of a massage gun

          • Lack of companion app doesn’t allow for guided massage therapy sessions
          • Stall Force: Up to 85 lbs.
          • Amplitude: 16mm
          • Speeds: 6 (1,500–2,500 RPM)

          While we admire the Theragun Elite for its ergonomic, triangle-shaped design, there are other silhouettes that can provide a similar experience at more approachable price points. We really enjoyed the trapezoidal profile of the D6 Pro, and the convenient head toggle allows for a wide range of approach angles that closely resembles Therabody’s flagship Pro lineup. Plus, we also found this massage gun to be surprisingly quiet, even when ramped up to its maximum 2,500 RPM speed. There’s a lot to like about this less recognizable Amazon find, but we wouldn’t say it completely replaces our Theragun for a handful of reasons. The most noticeable pitfall of this massage gun is the lack of a companion app, eliminating any chances of guided recovery sessions.

          BEST MASSAGE GUN ON AMAZON FOR BEGINNERS
          Flyby F1 Pro
          Courtesy
          Now 46% off
          $75 AT AMAZON

          • Easy-to-use toggles allow for out-the-box use without any needed background information

          • No carrying case, which limits storage capabilities
          • Stall Force: Up to 25 lbs.
          • Amplitude: 10mm
          • Speeds: 3 (1,800–3,200 RPM)

          If you’re brand-new to the massage gun game, this can be a great starting point. With six attachments to choose from and just three available speeds, the Flyby F1 Pro is essentially foolproof. Just choose the head you think feels best, find the right speed and paint away the pain. If we had to compare this cost-effective massage gun to another on the market, we’d have to choose the Hypervolt Go 2. While this Amazon pick doesn’t feature the same ergonomics and companion app as the Hyperice offering, we still think this is a great choice due to the included attachment options and easy-to-read display. Just be sure to save the original box, though, as this massage gun does not include a convenient tote for on-the-go recovery.

            BEST MASSAGE GUN ON AMAZON FOR VARIABLE SPEEDS
            Toloco EM26
            Courtesy
            Now 73% off
            $70 AT AMAZON

            • Back LCD screen provides clear power and battery readings

            • Carrying case only has cutouts for six attachments
            • Stall Force: N/A
            • Amplitude: 12mm
            • Speeds: 20 (Up to 3,200 RPM)

            Not too pricey, not too cheap. Toloco's massage gun lands in the middle of the pack, and provides just what you need without frills or distractions. A high-power 24-volt brushless motor powers you through the 20 – yes, 20 – available speeds with ease. Combine this with a whopping 10 available attachments and you could have a unique recovery session for over 1,000 days with the options the EM26 offers up. We did find the silicone handle, while comfortable to the tough, to be a little cumbersome, however, which can put some strain on the wrist during long sessions and might not be the best option for those with smaller hands.

              MOST READABLE LED SCREEN ON AMAZON
              Fusion Black Pro
              Courtesy
              Now 40% off
              $120 AT AMAZON

              • Battery life of 4 to 7 hours extends time between charges

              • Attachments can sound loose when in-use, creating a rattling noise that might be off-putting
              • Stall Force: Up to 50 lbs.
              • Amplitude: 15mm
              • Speeds: 20 (Up to 3,300 RPM)

              Fusion gives you relief from your intense workouts, without breaking the bank. The Japanese brushless motor provides 3,300 percussions per minute without sounding like a mini-jackhammer. The handle is angled at 12 degrees for a more ergonomic feel, and the clear LED back display provides plenty of information in the form of a numerical speed level, a speed level ring and battery level ring. We enjoyed the convenient in-hand feel and enjoyed the plethora of available heads, but one thing to note is that this massage gun carries a rattling haptic in-use. The attachments don’t sit as securely in the shaft, which creates this rattling noise as you work through sessions. While this may be a minor inconvenience to some, it may deter some buyers.

                BEST MASSAGE GUN ON AMAZON FOR BACK AND SPINE RELIEF
                Brazyn Talon Massager
                Courtesy
                $269 AT AMAZON
                • Stall Force: Up to 30 lbs.
                • Amplitude: 12.5mm
                • Speeds: 4 (2,150–3,200 RPM)

                Some aches and knots can be a little trickier to target, especially with short-handled profiles. The Talon from Brazyn, gives that extra reach thanks to a convenient arm attachment. We really like how easy it was to target the middle of our back, and also enjoyed the massage hook accessory for when those pesky knots didn’t require a full-fledged percussive therapy regimen. Be mindful, though, that it can be difficult to apply pressure at times when using the Brazyn Talon in tandem with its arm extension. The geometry simply doesn’t support the ability to really dig into problem areas, unless you wield the massager from its normal handle.

                MOST QUIET MASSAGE GUN ON AMAZON
                Sportneer Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massage Gun
                Courtesy
                Now 50% off
                $130 AT AMAZON

                • Convenient storage case has compartments for all available attachments

                • Not the most impactful massage gun on this list with just 11mm of amplitude
                • Stall Force: Up to 40 lbs.
                • Amplitude: 11mm
                • Speeds: 6 (1,300–3,200 RPM)

                Massage gun therapy doesn’t need to be this loud power tool experience. You can get just enough relief while taking in a Sunday football game or catching up on your favorite TV series — without cranking up the volume. This quiet option from Sportneer is the perfect companion for post-workout treatment thanks to its quiet motor putting out between 30–45 decibels while still delivering up to 40 pounds of stall force. When watching television or catching up on our go-to series, this was the massage gun we opted for most often. While the amplitude could be improved upon, we still think this is a great option for post-training aches and pains.

                  MOST LEGIBLE BATTERY LIFE INDICATOR ON AMAZON
                  Dacorm Y8 Pro Max
                  Courtesy
                  Now 68% off
                  $80 AT AMAZON

                  • Battery offers up to 15 hours of massage

                  • No instructions included
                  • Stall Force: N/A
                  • Amplitude: 14mm
                  • Speeds: 7 (Up to 3,200 RPM)

                  Another T-style massage gun, the Dacorm Y8 Pro Max delivers exceptional battery life with an easy-to-read indicator at the base of the handle. Unique Quiet Glide Technology keeps the Y8 Pro Max hushed during use as well. It even features a 10-minute automatic shutoff, preserving battery life and ensuring you don’t get lost in the relaxing treatment of the seven speeds and 12 attachments. At just 2 pounds, this sleek massage gun is ready to help drive away any lingering muscle fatigue along any of your sticking points or problem areas.

                  MOST PORTABLE MASSAGE GUN ON AMAZON
                  Yunmai Cosy Care Mini
                  Courtesy
                  $200 AT AMAZON

                  • Compact, handheld design fits comfortably in the palm, promoting more maneuverability across the body

                  • Not a lot of stall force, which can be expected due to its smaller frame
                  • Stall Force: Up to 26.4 lbs.
                  • Amplitude: N/A
                  • Speeds: 4 (1,000–3,200 RPM)

                  With a palm-sized profile and easy-to-tote, egg-shaped carrying case, the Cosy Care Mini is a great solution for on-the-go relief. We admired how simple it was to maneuver this massage gun across multiple areas for stimulating sessions, and the three massage heads provided a variety of experiences for fine-tuned recovery. Additionally, an Intelligent Strength Adjustment reacts to how much pressure you place on a muscle area, delivering the optimal speed for continued performance. Does this gun pack as much punch as its bulkier competition? No. Does it fit neatly in a gym bag or purse for travel-ready relief? Resoundingly, yes.

