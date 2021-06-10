The Best Camping Stoves of 2021

Camping stoves come in all shapes, sizes and weights, and they burn a range of fuels from white gas to isobutane — the stuff in the squat, lightweight canisters — to propane to wood. Before you buy a stove, think about how you’ll use it. Are you backpacking or car camping? Portable camping stoves range from ounces for an ultralight backpacking option to 60 pounds for a small smoker grill.

Another key factor when you’re shopping for stoves is what fuel is available where you’ll use the stove. For example, if you’re traveling internationally, trying to track down an isobutane canister can be a multi-day project, and picking a stove that burns white gas or even unleaded might save you time, effort and money. And a wood-burning stove might be ideal for forest camping but not so much for high traverses above treeline.

Then, decide how and what you want to cook. For example, a stove that boils water fast might be great for dehydrated meal cooking, but it might not simmer as well as another model. Whichever camp stove you choose, clean it of grease and food when you’re done with your meal. That’ll keep animals away and help your stove last for decades of camping trips.