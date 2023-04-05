Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Meet Montblanc's New Watches
3
Don't Deride My Plastic Watch
4
A GMC Hummer EV Overlander Is Coming
5
Meet Ooni’s First Electric Pizza Oven

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Pedro Pascal's Flannel on Sale, a Bulova Pilot Watch Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a jacket, a flannel, and a watch

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Fjallraven Fjallglim Shirt
Now 30% off
$77 AT REI

The final episode of The Last of Us has come and gone, but we're still reeling — and not just over the story. The show's lead Pedro Pascal became an unlikely style icon throughout the 9-episode season, sporting everything from our favorite Huckberry jacket to this flannel shirt that's on sale.

THIS IS EVERYTHING PEDRO PASCAL WORE IN 'THE LAST OF US'

Bulova Lunar Pilot Watch
Now 25% off
$544 AT MACY'S

A modern take on a lesser-known Moonwatch, the Bulova Lunar Pilot is a more affordable alternative to the Omega Speedmaster at about a tenth of the price. This iteration of the watch is outfitted with the brand's High Performance Quartz, making it a reliable and precise timepiece with a great history.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BULOVA LUNAR PILOT WATCH

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum
Now 30% off
$350 AT DYSON

Our former pick for the best cordless stick vac you can buy, the V8 boasts powerful suction that can last for up to 40 minutes of run time. It also has a washable filter, comes with 7 attachments and is a steal at $150 off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CORDLESS STICK VACUUMS

Relwen Windzip Popover
Now 30% off
$159 AT HUCKBERRY

Relwen's Windzip collection — consisting of a jacket, vest, hoodie and pullover — has been a GP reader-favorite all winter long, so be sure to snag one for yourself before stock runs out. It's a lightweight, water-resistant, down alternative layering piece that's perfect for those in-between weather days in early spring.

WE FOUND THE BEST CLOTHING SALES ON THE WEB

Naglev Combat WP
Now 25% off
$223 AT HUCKBERRY

With an exterior made from a single piece of Kevlar, this tough-as-nails hiking boot is also equally as comfortable. And right now you can score 25% off this often sold out Naglev footwear with the code COMBAT25 until April 9.

THESE ARE THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss