Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 30% Off Sitewide at Levi's, $25 Off Our Favorite Bong & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a pullover jacket, a massage gun, and a couch

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

1
Therabody Theragun Pro
$599 AT THERABODY

In order to welcome the new and improved Theragun Pro, the fourth generation version of the massage gun is a whopping $100 off. With six attachments, 300 minutes of battery life and a customizable speed range, recovery can be at your fingertips (literally).

THESE ARE THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

2
Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Now 12% off
$175 AT GEAR PATROL

Our favorite bong has a convenient modular design, a built-in spot for your lighter and can be run through your dishwasher. Plus, it is shatter-resistant, but you can easily buy replacement parts if you do end up needing them.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE HONEST CAPSULE WATER PIPE

3
Burrow Relay Outdoor 3-Piece Sofa
Now 15% off
$2,120 AT BURROW

Burrow's newly-released outdoor furniture collection is modular just like its indoor furniture plus so much more. From protecting against UV rays to rust-free frames and quick-dry cushions, this elegant sofa is made to thrive outdoors.

READ MORE ABOUT BURROW'S OUTDOOR FURNITURE COLLECTION

4
Levi's Vintage Relaxed Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Now 53% off
$60 AT LEVI

Even if you're experiencing warmer weather, it's never a bad time of year to break out that denim jacket. And at a whopping 53% off, this classic Levi's sherpa jacket is the only one you'll ever need.

WE FOUND THE BEST SHERPA JACKETS

5
Pelican 14-Quart Personal Cooler
Now 50% off
$60 AT ADORAMA.COM

At $60 off, you won't find a better deal on a hard-sided cooler for the summer. With an included tray and dry box plus a built-in bottle opener, you'll be adventure ready before the season's even here.

READY FOR SUMMER? THESE ARE THE BEST COOLERS TO BUY

