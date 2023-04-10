Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 15% Off Cocktail-Inspired Weed Gummies, AirPods Pro Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
sunday lawn care
Sunday
Hometown Hero's Speakeasy Gummies
sunday lawn care
Sunday

SHOP NOW

UP TO 15% OFF

Want to let loose without the hangover? Explore Hometown Hero’s cocktail-inspired gummies today. Instead of alcohol, the brand uses THC derived from hemp; making them available in most states.

Apple
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Now 20% off
$200 AT AMAZON

This is equal to the cheapest price we've ever seen on the newest AirPods — don't wait to buy them, it won't get better than this.

READ OUR AIRPODS PRO 2 REVIEW

Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban 50mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Now 23% off
$163 AT NORDSTROM

It's rare to find a pair of polarized Ray-Bans on sale, let alone at just $160. The Wayfarer is an iconic silhouette that will never go out of style. Trends come and go, but Wayfarers are eternal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker GORE-TEX 2.0
Adidas
Now 30% off
$161 AT ADIDAS

Some of our favorite hiking shoes on the market, the Adidas Terrex is a sneaker/hiker hybrid you need in your closet. This version is Gore-Tex, meaning your feet will stay dry through the worst weather and mud (or just a soggy trail).

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Calpak Hue Front Pocket Carry-On Luggage
Calpak
Now 10% off
$238 AT CALPAK

We're about to enter traveling season, so pick up a discounted carry-on bag from Calpak before you head out on your first big vacation of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CARRY-ON LUGGAGE

